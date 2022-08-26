Wondrlab launches open tech platform – WISR

Wondrlab launches ‘WISR’, an open tech platform that connects brands and schools with the ambition to empower schools through brand partnerships.

WISR has been created to solve the problem of below par teacher salaries and the poor state of infrastructure in schools.

Saurabh Varma, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Wondrlab, said: “Our schools need help. They need help to better teacher salaries, create better infrastructure and create superior experiences for students. Brands can play a constructive role in making this happen. India’s move towards a 5 trillion economy is conditional on a superior education. That is our power. It will be extremely satisfying if we can play a small role in making this dream a possibility.’

Vandana Verma, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Wondrlab ads, “Our aim with WISR is to do marketing for good. But we understand that this comes with its own set of challenges. As schools benefit from brand partnerships, they are also faced with a moral responsibility towards children with regards to the pieces of communication they interact with. So, to safeguard this, the platform has on-boarded a panel of educationalists, child psychologists, and a legal team of experts responsible for vetting all brand communication. As a team, they will ensure that all school guidelines and ethical advertising principles are being adhered to. The open platform will let all brands, media agencies and creative agencies participate across key verticals like sports, health hygiene and edutainment.

Talking about the platform, Wondrlab’s CTO, Siddhyesh Narkar says, “Building this platform in house has been a thrilling and a rewarding experience. Careful planning and a clear vision has helped us develop this platform into something impactful. WISR allows school and brands collaborations by successfully deploying technology, data, and robotization.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)