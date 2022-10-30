VMLY&R India conceptualizes campaign for Pearson, PTE Kar, Befikar

VMLY&R India has conceptualized and enabled a campaign for Pearson, on the Pearson Test of English “PTE Kar, Befikar‘’.

In India, English proficiency test is probably one of the most crucial tests that candidates take to go abroad. All their future decisions depend on it, so there is a huge pressure on the candidates to clear it. Which is why Pearson Test of English is ‘the test’ that they should go for. Unlike other tests which intimidate them, PTE gives them the confidence to appear without any fear.

VMLY&R’s idea behind this campaign is to connect the brand with the consumers by showcasing the Pearson Test of English as ‘the new age test’ that empowers the student to be confident and not stress over the test. With benefits like unbiased 2-hour computerised test and faster results, PTE lessens the stress on the candidates and helps them be at their best. It removes unnecessary hurdles and makes life simple for them so that they can be their confident self not only in this test, but also when they face the outside world during college admissions, job interviews, or even as individuals going about their regular activities.

To launch the campaign, VMLY&R took the ‘Befikar’ attitude a step further by associating it with an act that personifies being ‘worry-free’. The act of whistling to self, an act that usually signifies freedom from stress and worry. The agency turned the whistle to a creative device that perfectly captures the ‘Befikar’ vibe and resonates with the test takers’ determination and commitment.

Also, for better reach and engagement, the whistle was introduced in collaboration with relevant influencers in two phases. In the first phase, the influencers teased the audience by whistling carefreely, thanks to PTE, and in the second phase, they revealed the reason how PTE has made everyone go befikar.

Nikita Parmar, Creative Director - VMLY&R India said, “PTE is different. An unbiased test which is more like a friend or a mentor who pushes you to do your best while you stay stress-free or ‘Befikar.’ The aim is to make PTE synonymous with being stress-free, so we thought what is it that resonates with ‘Befikar,’ and the whistle tune was born. We tend to whistle when we are at our relaxed best. PTE’s signature tune will remind and assure people to appear worry-free for the test and pursue their dreams.”

Further, to establish the core messaging for PTE, the launch campaign has been divided into four stages. Starting with making the test takers take notice to make them think by establishing superiority over other tests to giving them the reasons to buy helping them stay focused, each stage plays a vital role in the journey.

The campaign throws light on the dream that studying or moving Abroad is exciting & full of possibilities and was executed with the Befikar vibes across digital/social platforms with music created by multi-Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej.

Rachel Exton, Vice President, Marketing, English Learning said, "At Pearson, we always put the 'learner' at heart; be it our products, our customer experience, or our communication. We want to talk to our customers in their language, in a way that embraces their cultures, acknowledges their challenges, and truly reflects their journeys. This has been the genesis of our new marketing campaign - 'PTE Kar Befikar'. We understand the stresses and considerations that come with the decision of moving abroad and how overwhelming the whole experience can be. The English proficiency test, which is a high stakes test and a compulsory one, should be the least of their worries. This is where Pearson Test of English (PTE) comes in."

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)