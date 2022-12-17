udChalo celebrates Vijay Divas by launching #SalutingTheHeroes campaign
The film salutes the sacrifices of the war veterans of 1971 capturing their personal emotions
udChalo, a consumer-tech company that exclusively serves India’s defence forces and their dependents, has announced the launch of #SalutingTheHeroes campaign on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. Through this campaign, udChalo aims to cement the gap between defence fraternity and the civilian world by honouring their sacrifices and virtuous actions that has helped build a nation. The film features the war veterans of 1971 marking the commencement of the first phase of the campaign.
Capturing the 1971 war veterans’ Lt Gen BT Pandit PVSM, VrC (Retd), Brig. Jayprakash D Sapatnekar (Retd), Air Cmd Ram Mohan Sridharan VM (Retd), Group Captain NG Junnarkar VrC (Retd), the movie takes you down the memory lane of the iconic war. Starting from the commencement of the war, experience of being in a war field for India and the glorious victory that became a history to remember, the veterans narrate the story for its audience. This is a first time, the war of 1971 is featured from the perspective of a war veteran who were present on ground fighting the battle.
Talking about the campaign, Ravi Kumar, founder and CEO, udChalo said, “India’s history of freedom struggle highly read and known by every citizen. However, the journey to safeguard freedom and democracy post-independence has not been easy. This credit goes to our war hero’s and the defence fraternity. Through this campaign we wish to bring to the limelight these unknown, unheard stories of great sacrifices of the veterans on appropriate platform. Furthermore, giving them the due respect that they and their family always deserve.”
udChalo currently caters to a loyal customer base from the Indian armed forces and dependants of ‘Fauji Family’. Over a span of 10 years, the start-up has built a unique, convenient and effective platforms for soldiers to access consumer products and services at competitive prices across Travel, Finance, Housing, Consumer Electronics, and Utility bills payment facility.
vivo wants couples to #SwitchOff and reconnect
The campaign has been conceptualised by FCB India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 8:43 AM | 2 min read
Vivo has introduced the fourth edition of its #SwitchOff campaign with a video that illustrates how couples are missing out on being fully present in each other's lives. The campaign is based on the finding from vivo - Cyber Media Research's (CMR) study "Impact of Smartphones on Human Relationships 2022," which highlights that 88% of married Indians believe that excessive smartphone use is weakening/ hurting their marriage.
The study focuses on the dynamics of marital relationships in light of the pervasiveness and excessive use of smartphones.
Conceptualized by FCB India, the film has an emotionally captivating and stimulating storyline that shows how a wife has to write an email to her husband beside her to inform him about her sickness. The husband then realizes his mental absence in the relationship and the need to switch off his smartphone to be completely involved in his relationship with his wife.
Speaking about the film, Yogendra Sriramula, Head Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “Smartphones have permeated every aspect of life and the pandemic has only deepened its penetration. However, this is emerging as one of the stringent barriers to one-on-one human connections. Unintentionally, excessive usage of these devices is impacting the intimate relationship we share with our partners. Even while we may be physically present with them, our minds are always indulged in our phones, resulting in decreased attention towards our partner. The fourth edition of the ‘Switch off’ campaign is vivo's effort to raise awareness and initiate a dialogue on how excessive smartphone use by spouses is harming their relationships with their better halves. This heart-touching and eye-opening film depicts the changing relationship dynamics of married couples along with their addiction/dependence on their smartphones.”
Abhinav Kaushik, President FCB India, said, “While technology has been an enabler for a lot of things in our lives, the all-pervasive nature of technology has also started to intrude our lives & relationships. When we are spending too much time on the phone, we are in a way isolating the people around ourselves and compromising the human relationships. The technology should get people to come close and not create distances in relationships. ‘Switch Off’ by Vivo is a bold campaign that is not just a message but an attempt at recognizing the problem and creating ‘an act not an ad’ that encourages people to switch on human connections while switching off their device. The spousal relationship and the emotion between the couple forms for an eye-opening story that most of us can relate to.”
Throwback Thursday: Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea's musical repositioning
In 1988, the tea brand teamed up with tabla maestro Zakir Hussain when it wanted to reach out to the aspirational middle class
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 9:15 AM | 3 min read
Today is International Tea Day. On this hallowed occasion, we reviewed a hallowed ad from the annals of Indian advertising that celebrates the most hallowed drink of India. It's possibly the most memorable Indian tea ad from the days of yore. We're talking about the iconic Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea ad with tabla maestro Zakir Hussain.
Released in 1988, the ad shows a spirited Hussain playing the tabla in front of the eponymous Taj Mahal interspersed with shots of a tea master checking tea leaves for colour, aroma and overall quality. The rising crescendo of the maestro's tabla is the only accompanying music in the film. The ad ends with someone complimenting Hussain's performance by saying "Wah Ustaad," to which he replies, "Arey huzoor, wah Taj boliye."
Before 1988, Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea was meant for the elite Indian tea connoisseurs with a western bent of mind. Launched in 1966, the brand roped in celebrities like Zeenat Aman and Malavika Tiwari, who were quite western in their outlook, to endorse the product. The objective is to project the brand as an aspirational, elite product.
Something changed in the 80s when the makers of the brand realised that the tea was also quite popular among the aspirational middle class. They then decided to expand the market and reach out to this hitherto ignored section of consumers.
Quantum, a research agency, was roped in to gather consumer feedback on the brand. They noted that the Taj Mahal tea leaves were different from the others in the market, and consumers praised them for their unique brown colour and heady aroma.
In need of repositioning, Brooke Bond tasked Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA) and asked them to look at the brand through a fresh pair of eyes.
HTA, in their research, also found that the process of vetting tea leaves was crucial in deciding the flavour and colour of the beverage, a job done by the tea master. They felt it was important to let the audience know the care taken by the company in bringing the finest tea to the consumers.
The agency felt it necessary to realign the brand's identity with its Indian consumers. To do that, the campaign will need a brand ambassador with a strong Indian connection and western sensibilities.
HTA's KS Chakravarthy (Chax), who was a fan of the tabla, thought this was a job cut out for Ustad Hussain, who was flown down from San Fransisco to Agra for the ad. The rest was history. According to internet lore, Hussain was so delighted by the idea that he paid for his own airfares to come to India. The iconic ad equated Hussain's discipline and rigour to become an accomplished tabla player to Brooke Bond Taj Mahal's own commitment towards perfecting tea leaves.
Two years later, the Ustad would go on to star in another Taj Mahal Tea ad but this time with his own disciple, a young Aditya Kalyanpur. The two would perform an unforgettable jugalbandi against the backdrop of the Taj Mahal.
In 2021, food delivery app Swiggy also tipped its hat to the ad for its Instamart service.
In the coming years, Brooke Bond Taj Mahal stayed true to its association with musical artists and featured famous musicians such as santoor player Rahul Sharma, sitar maestro Niladri Kumar and more recently, singer Nirali Karthik.
Govt cuts spends on print & TV ads
While in 2021-22, the spends stood at Rs 179.04 crore for print and Rs 101.24 crore for TV, this year till December it is Rs 91.96 crore for Print and Rs 76.84 crore for TV
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 8:32 AM | 1 min read
The Centre has reduced its spends on print and TV advertising, media networks have reported citing data provided by the MIB.
The ad spends now stand at half of what it was seven years ago with the figures for this year till December stand at Rs 91.96 crore for Print and Rs 76.84 crore for TV.
While in 2020-21 the government spent Rs 197.49 crore on print and Rs 167.98 crore for TV, it went further down in 2021-22 (Rs 179.04 crore - print; Rs 101.24 crore - TV).
The impact of Covid is said to have affected the ad spends like in most sectors.
Sara Ali Khan helms Riders’ debut TVC
The campaign will run on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Google, among other platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 2:54 PM | 2 min read
Riders, a bicycle company, has rolled out its first ever TVC campaign, ‘Riders for Change & Riders for Life’, featuring brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan. The TVC was conceptualised and imagined by the creative minds at renowned production house of Dharma 2.0. The campaign will run on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, google search engine, and other contextually relevant website.
The peppy new TVC features Sara getting on her personal Riders cycle going about her everyday life, exploring the city. Her ride takes her down the street, she enjoys a cricket match and wraps up her day posing on the Red Carpet with her Riders cycle in her typical mischievous yet adorable persona. Sara embodies Riders’ ethos of riding for a change and adventure, bridging the gap between form and function.
The campaign is conceptualized around the idea of creating an alternate, entertaining, and animated world where one can ride for joy, sustainability and a healthy planet. Popular movie star and loved youth icon, Sara Ali Khan is well known for her fitness journey and her healthy & balanced lifestyle that Riders solely believes in.
Speaking on the campaign, Sameer Mavadia, Managing Director, Riders said, “We’re thrilled to have Sara Ali Khan as our new brand ambassador, and with her youthful energy and determination, she inspires young people to follow their dreams and pursue their passions. We believe in empowering & inspiring the next generation of youth, and we're confident in achieving our goals & effectively scaling our market presence – with Sara at the helm!”
PayNearby celebrates Retailers’ Day with ‘Nayi Uunchai Ki Zidd’ campaign
The campaign aims to help PayNearby’s 50+ lakh retailers give their businesses a digital identity
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 12:36 PM | 3 min read
As a token of gratitude for the relentless contribution of the retailers in India’s growth story, PayNearby celebrated ‘Retail Employees’ Day’ on the 12th December. With its ‘Pehchaan ID’ and ‘Nayi Uunchai Ki Zidd’ campaigns, the company looks to recognize, acknowledge and applaud the efforts of every neighbourhood retailer in the country.
The campaign aims to help PayNearby’s 50+ lakh retailers give their businesses a digital identity. This digital ID will highlight the service the merchants deliver, such as banking, insurance, travel, etc., and also gives them a star basis the number for years they are offering this service.
Pehchaan ID is a stamp of trust which gives retailers the motivation to continue their dedication and replicate their best practices for sustainable development across Bharat. Retailers can use this ID to inform new and existing customers about the services they offer and thus, grow their businesses. This ID can also be shared with customers via various social media platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook and more.
The campaign is a montage of how retailers have taken up additional services at their stores to serve their customers better and bring scalable and sustainable social change in their catchments. It highlights how retailers are enabling services like cash withdrawal, remittance, PAN card issuance, customer savings account, insurance, bill payment & recharges and many more through their stores. Thanks to this, anyone can avail of essential banking services at a nearby store without requiring to travel long distances to reach a financial institution or an ATM.
Speaking on the campaign, Jayatri Dasgupta, Chief Marketing Officer, PayNearby, said, “At PayNearby, we are committed to creating an inclusive society and a strong nation. For this to happen, our retailers need to be empowered so that they have all tools necessary to build the nation ground-up. They are the ones who are defining and shaping the local communities and are holding the economic fabric of this country together. ‘Pehchaan ID is a symbol of trust for our heroes who are serving the country with their never-ending ‘Nayi Uunchai Ki Zidd’. They are the ones who are inspiring the transformation in financial behavior at the last mile. We acknowledge the hard work our retail partners are putting in to go beyond the call of duty to make India a progressive nation.”
On the occasion, Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby, said, “Retail employees consistently cater to the needs of millions of customers every year, and that too, with a smile. This Retailers’ Day, we are celebrating those who are setting an example and helping the nation stay future-forward and inclusive. Our campaign salutes the retailers who are contributing to the “One Nation, One Service” ideology. We are grateful to be associated with these changemakers. Zidd Aage Badhne Ki.”
Best ads of the fortnight: FNP ropes in a 'khaas' pair, Swiggy gets a squabbling one
Here's our roundup of the most memorable campaigns between November 16 and 30
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 9:01 AM | 3 min read
We are back with another round of ads that impressed us this fortnight. Between November 16 and 30, we got to see some spots that were innovative, funny, refreshing and even daring. As always, we list some of the memorable spots in alphabetical order.
Adidas
For the football season, Adidas brought back not one but five Lionel Messis from every FIFA World Cup since his first appearance in 2006. The film "The Impossible Rondo" pays homage to the player and uses the latest advancements in AI and VFX to recreate the changing faces and styles of Messi.
Ariel
The new Ariel ad with chef extraordinaire Sanjeev Kapoor takes us back to the days of yore when the only antagonists washing powder ads faced were stains, not patriarchy. The campaign #ArielVs100Stain challenge by Leo Burnett sees Kapoor travelling across the country, collecting clothes stained by kitchen ingredients like curries, turmeric, pickles, oil, ketchup and chocolate. The campaign is reminiscent of classic washing powder ads and leverages Kapoor's much-loved persona among Indian households.
F&P
The Great Khali and Mithila Palkar -- is this the friendship for the ages? Ferns N Petals new campaign brought the two celebs together who couldn't be more different from each other.
The unlikely equation between the gentle giant and his petite BFF two can be best described as "khaas" or special, which was the operative word for Media. Monks who conceptualised the campaign.
The endearing campaign sees the prudent Palkar aiding Khali an adorable 7-foot-something softie with various gifting solutions.
The company launched a 3-film series produced by Good Morning Films and directed by Afhsan Hussain Shaikh to highlight the endearing friendship between Khali and Palkar.
Nourish
Despite a few bruises to Shilpa Shetty's brand image following husband Raj Kundra's scandals, the former Bollywood actress is still an authoritative voice when it comes to health and lifestyle products.
Nourish which has been associated with Shetty since March 2021 leveraged not only her unique positioning as a fitness influencer but also her comedic timing and equation with little sister Shamita Shetty.
As a part of its #SehatKiSunoNourishHiChuno campaign by Leads Brand Connect, the brand released its second TVC featuring the Shetty sisters. In keeping with the campaign's theme, elder sister Shilpa doles out some healthy advice to little sister Shamita after she gets beaten in Akhada-style wrestling.
Swiggy
Swiggy's 30-second spots for its grocery delivery brand Instamart Tollywood's darlings R Madhavan and Simran as the squabbling husband-wife duo. The multi-platform brand campaign titled “Healthy Disses” is rooted on the couple's good-natured bantering or scolding loved ones a "practice unique to southern states" according to the company press release.
The two go back and forth with their wise quips against each other, with Simran even calling Madhavan a "Vengayam" (onion) and "Gummadikayy" (pumpkin). It's a treat to watch if you follow the languages.
The campaign was released in four South Indian languages: Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.
Mindshare India is the beating heart of our network: Helen McRae
As Mindshare celebrates its 25th anniversary, APAC CEO Helen McRae and South Asia CEO Amin Lakhani share the agency’s journey as well as the plans for future
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Dec 13, 2022 8:38 AM | 13 min read
As Mindshare turns 25, the media agency’s APAC CEO Helen McRae, and South Asia CEO Amin Lakhani, in an exclusive conversation with Naziya Alvi Rahman, talk what it means to be the agency of scale, having client heterogeneity, and a lot more.
Edited Excerpts
As one of the leading media agencies in India, scale is believed to be your strength. Going forward, would you want to be seen not just as a legacy agency of scale, but also as one that is future-ready?
Helen: Scale is merely a descriptor. What really makes the difference is what you do with that scale, how you invest that scale, and where you direct that scale. For us, the scale has translated into great work and innovation in new areas around performance, ecommerce, data, and consulting.
So, while scale is sometimes used as a euphemism for legacy, I believe what you do with it and how you leverage it is important.
What makes you one of the favourite agencies in the world? What is it that you do differently?
Amin: The hunger to win clients and winning for clients is part of our culture, and it doesn’t seem to die. The day we feel it’s dying, we will stop coming to work.
Secondly, we make sure that we don’t lose sight of two things: client’s business and consumer. We want to know where the consumer is moving, and try and be where they are, or maybe, predict where they will be. The constant learning and unlearning have kept us more agile. We do all these to make sure that our clients win in business. So, for us, performance marketing is not about adding one division or about lower funnel, it’s about the DNA of Mindshare, which is that everything we do in media is about delivering client’s business. Therefore, we will never be only about lower funnel or upper funnel. We will continue to be a full-funnel accountable agency that will deliver for clients across the entire consumer funnel and help them win in their business.
Helen: That full-funnel approach is about ultimately driving growth for clients. We think about all our clients, whether they are global or local, particularly in this market where we expect a high growth rate. India is in growth. If you look at the economics for India versus other big markets, the expectations are quite high. Growth is about becoming multidimensional. It’s becoming full funnel; it’s not just top of the funnel or bottom of the funnel. It’s not short-term, it’s not long-term. It’s both. That funnel is about taking onboard the full expanse of the consumer opportunities. And one of the strengths that we have is that our network, not only globally but even within the region, and particularly within India, gives us that breadth of understanding of not just certain types of consumer groups, but all consumer groups. Because growth is going to come from different consumer groups. And the diversity and the spectrum of consumers that you have in India is tremendous. So, it’s really important that our clients understand that we are focused on growth, and we have the ability to drive that growth across the full range of their consumers.
You have led diverse markets across the globe. What are some of the best practices that Mindshare India can pick up from other developed markets?
Helen: Mindshare India certainly understands data and technology, and then content and culture, but how do we bring these together? We’re starting to see great work coming out of India, work that is very culturally relevant, but does that blend data, tech, and culture together?
Having said that, I always think the inverse: what can other markets can learn from India? My fundamental belief is that the future of marketing is going to come from this region. If you think around social commerce, influencer marketing, gaming, all of these areas are being amplified in this region, and indeed in India. India is where we see high growth; we’re seeing high innovation in creative, content, data and tech. It’s a great little microcosm of everything, of the future of our industry. Mindshare, and particularly India, has always been the beating heart of our network. As a leader in the industry, we wrote the rulebook on media, and we are again going to rewrite the rule of what the future of marketing will be. We’ll be born here.
Amin: We have a dedicated capability on data analytics. Recently, Google recognized us as a pioneer agency to partner with for making sense of how Ads Data Hub (ADH) offering can be unlocked for clients. We are answering questions on the back of data analytics. How much of upper funnel is good enough? What’s the correlation between a good impression and an average impression? We’re trying to help clients write or rewrite the playbooks on how to interject and renew consumers in this entire digitalized world.
Is this conversation about full- funnel approach an outcome of the pandemic or was it in demand earlier as well?
Helen: The tension between short, and long-term performance has always existed pre- pandemic. What changed in the pandemic is that you saw a lot more conversion to D2C. So, businesses had to enter the performance space faster than they had originally planned. Consequently, they not only had to get themselves upskilled in terms of understanding, but also figure out how all of those pieces fit together? And it’s not an either or, because the whole point of a funnel is that it connects all the way through. And if one part of the funnel is not working, you’re not going to maximize the return.
Amin: This is a timeless principle. For years, we’ve been the proponents of the philosophy that investment in brand building over a longer period of time is sustainable and drives businesses. Mindshare’s position on this is absolutely clear, and now we are getting support to back this claim even in the digital world.
How difficult were the pandemic years for you as an agency?
Helen: The first year was obviously a challenge for all of us. But we significantly recovered last year. And if you remove 2020, Mindshare has been showcasing very healthy growth, thanks to the portfolio of clients that we have, and the kind of work that we do with them. So, I don’t think growth has been a challenge for us.
Amin: The first three months were absolutely shocking, and like any other company in the country, all of us faced challenges right from personal level to business level. From a business perspective, we were mindful of two things. First, how our clients are dealing with something like this, and how could we be of support during that period and help them navigate this challenge. The second biggest challenge was taking care of our own people. I am glad that we are sitting over here post-pandemic, in the physical world, and remembering those very tough times.
We are barely out of the pandemic, and economists are already talking about recession. Even the festive season was dull. Will it impact your growth and numbers?
Helen: Last three years have been tough, not just because of COVID, but also because of the war in Ukraine impacting the supply chain. It’s been a confluence of a lot of different things, which is unprecedented.
Talking of growth, the first half of 2022 was spectacular as we had a very healthy double-digit growth. Yes the challenges of the world have affected most of our clients, and we’ve been the ones to advise the clients to use caution in the second half. Therefore, the second half has been slower than the first.
However, look at the CPG space. I think the inflationary pressures are not holding them back. They’re all planning for launches, they’re all investing cautiously behind sustainable campaigns and nobody is holding back promos. So, I think CPG will come back and it’s always ready to come back. Also, we are seeing a lot of traction in fashion. There’s been a structural upsurge in the fashion category post COVID. That’s a category that is helping others with the growth. We will see BFSI also coming back very shortly and so on.
However, will this be a super duper next six months? The answer is, maybe no. But I think we have plans cut out. We know what exactly is required in a market situation like this. And we are working very closely with most of our clients to make sure that they come out of these challenges sooner.
With all these constraints, how has it been in terms of winning new businesses?
Amin: Mindshare was ranked number one in the COMvergence ratings, H1 of 2022, it would have been at Rs 1600-plus crore in the last four quarters. From a Mindshare Group perspective, which is Mindshare, M/six and Neo, it was around Rs 1800-plus crore. So, I don’t think new business is a challenge. What we want to focus on is quality of work. How do we help clients?
How can we help them unlock growth in these challenging times? How do we invest in state-of-the- art tools and technologies to be able to understand consumers better, and talk to them effectively? These are the places where we are putting in effort.
Helen: We have received a large number of consulting assignments. And these are not only from our clients, but clients working with other agencies too have come to us with specific requests in specific areas where they felt their current agency was not able to deliver.
The other area is around digital data performance, and how it marries into content. Also, there are start-ups and new-age clients. I find these clients interesting.
Sometimes, as an industry we get obsessed with scale. These clients don’t necessarily have scale, but they do have new, interesting, and different business models that challenge agencies to think differently. And that has enabled us with the ability to look at our own processes and begin to rewire them. Because the future is about more data and more platforms, agencies will have to move faster and be more flexible and adaptable. These learnings from our new-age clients are not only benefiting us as an agency, but they’re also benefiting our larger clients because we are now giving them new ways of working that are more efficient, and more business and outcome driven, as opposed to being more commodity-driven. Our aim is to drive good growth. We want to be talking to clients about growth, not just about cost saving. Of course cost is important, but it’s about growth.
Retaining talent has become a challenge for even the best agencies in India. How is Mindshare coping with it?
Helen: Attrition has been an issue. It’s not only with the media industry, but across the industry. Our clients, some of them biggest names in the IT and software industry, too have been dealing with attrition. These challenges are there but we’re trying to see how we can be more innovative and what we could do within our company to attract and retain talent. There is a list of initiatives or programmes that we have already institutionalized. We’ve always had great programmes, but we have enhanced them and made them more flexible because we know we need to do that to keep great people with us.
Also, I think one of the benefits of Covid, if you could call it that, is that the definition of work life has changed. We’ve had to adapt. You don’t need to be in the office all the time and you can be more flexible. That’s been good because that has required us, as managers, to rethink and adopt some of the old ways of thinking, and that is what employees are actually looking for. We can create a great working environment where not only can the employees progress, but also have a better work-life balance. These are the things that we’re now adapting to as managers and companies. We are providing a much more holistic approach to people who come to work for us.
Going forward, what are your expectations from Mindshare India?
Helen: I have high growth expectations, but it’s not actually just about the number per se. It’s also about what is actually sitting behind those numbers, the type of work that we are doing.
As a group, we look at all the work that we do, and have discussions on how it could be better. And that’s what we should be looking at, improving the work. Because cheap growth or short- term growth isn’t actually what I’m after. I’m after something that is going to prove that Mindshare is the leading agency in this market. I want to make sure that the team shows that the work we are doing is rewriting what great work means, and what the future means for the media industry and the media services industry. And that’s quite exciting. I believe growth is going to be much healthier and long- term.
Amin: We continue to beat other markets. We will continue to grow heavily up until December 31, 2022.
Helen, as someone who has spent almost two decades in this industry, how have you seen the industry change in the last few years? What changes do you see in the client-agency relationship?
Helen: I see a lot more discussions around agency and what the agency can do to business growth. There are questions like what can you do to help me achieve my business ambition? Also, a lot more clients are now asking about growth versus cost savings. So, that’s quite important. I think that the work we do is becoming a lot more data-driven, and that requires us to, in some ways, unlearn some of the ways that we have been using before to become more consistent and efficient. But we also need to learn new skills, new disciplines, new ways of working and new techniques. Because the one thing that hasn’t changed about this industry is that it’s constantly evolving. And that’s from the day one, today, now, and every day; I learn something new, and it changes again. And that’s what makes it exciting. That’s the reason why I have stayed for 30 years.
