udChalo urges everyone to honour Soldiers with ‘Salaam Veteran’ initiative

udChalo, a brand of UpCurve Business Services Private Limited, has risen to the occasion with ‘Salaam Veteran’, an initiative to honour our Soldiers, who risked their life every single day to keep us safe and our borders protected from harm’s way.

India celebrates National Veterans Day on 14th January every year since its inception in 2017. This day is celebrated as a mark of respect and recognition of the services rendered by Field Marshal KM Cariappa who retired on 14th January 1953. These are No ordinary men; they are our Heroes. However, as a part of the Defence Community, a lack of awareness is noticed with Civilians. udChalo encourages everyone to honour our brave men and women for their hard work, dedication and sacrifices they make to safeguard our Nation. So, this Veterans Day, let's salute their Courage & Valour and say, ‘Salaam Veterans!’

Through ‘Salaam Veteran’, a light-hearted short film, udChalo commemorates our Armed Forces this National Veterans Day. The video expresses our gratitude as a Nation to them and showcases how extraordinary yet simple they are. We urge you to watch the film and post it on your social media to show your gratitude. A special Facebook profile frame in support of our Veterans has been created for the Campaign period and we encourage you to use it on your social handle. Take in a minute to thank our Soldiers for their discipline, grit, determination and punctuality that allows you to enjoy the simple pleasures of life.

Created by Basta Films, the film featuring acclaimed actor Dr. Mohan Agashe, is light-hearted yet emotional and is an ode to all our Veterans. These men and women deserve our gratitude for their willingness to serve our country and help protect our rights and freedom. The least we can do is to thank them for their service.

Director Divyansh Ganjoo, Basta Films says, “If kids can do it, why can’t we? The takeaway message from the Salaam Veteran film will urge Civilians to really honour our Real Heroes.”

He added, “We thoroughly enjoyed the process of making this film with Veteran Actor, Dr. Mohan Agashe Sir. He is fun to work with. He got along well with the kids and that worked wonders for us. We’re positive and really confident about the outcome of this film and the overwhelming response we will get from it.”

Vikash Tripathi, Chief Business Officer, udChalo says, “Although India has a dedicated day to celebrate the heroes, very few are aware of it and Indian Citizens at large, lack information on why the day is celebrated, who exactly is a ‘Veteran’ and what to do about it?”.

He further adds, “At udChalo, we decided to step in to create awareness around this important day and remind all of us to thank every Veteran for his/her selfless service to our great Nation. Veterans are true Heroes amongst us, and all we need to do is to reach out to them and give them their due respect and gratitude. Their courage is inspiring, and their incredible experiences need to be passed on to future generations. Keeping this in mind, we celebrate National Veterans Day on a large scale. With the power of media and social media, we hope to see our campaign film reach every Indian Citizen to spread awareness about the same.”

udChalo employs over 75 Ex-Servicemen, offers a dedicated Veteran Placement Service, and aims to provide Service for Services to all members of our Nation’s Armed Forces including Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard and Paramilitary Forces. All our services are available to Veterans and Dependants as well.

udChalo empowers the lives of Soldiers with simple travel choices and solutions, offering a range of unparalleled travel experiences and services powered by in-house technology and round-the-clock Customer support.

udChalo’s, aim is to make life simpler by building unique, convenient, and cost-effective platforms for soldiers to access consumer products and services. udChalo Services including flights, hotels and tax filing are now available to everyone at affordable costs coupled with reliable customer service.

