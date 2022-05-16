Twenty Dresses by Nykaa Fashion unveils new campaign for its Summer Edit 

Picnics in the park, beach vacations, cold drinks, and warm sun caressing your face - SUMMER is here and so is Twenty Dresses by Nykaa Fashion to help you make cool fashion statements with its newest ‘Summer Edit’. Featuring the refreshing Alaya F, the brand ambassador, the curation is unabashedly original and offers something for all kinds of personalities.

The overarching Summer Edit features two collections ‘All Things Retro’ and ‘The Work-Wear Edit’ that each brings out the summer feeling aptly in its own unique way. Each garment from this collection contributes perfectly to blending comfort and style while bringing out a lively twist.

#WearYourVibe in a bright colour palette & vibrant selection with prints that transition from OOTD to OOTN but are all RETRO. To induce joy into your summer closet with hot pinks, cool blue hues, floral prints, and bell sleeves, be prepared to take a journey down the nostalgic times fused with contemporary cuts and hems.

From our last-minute meeting texts and emails to conversations with friends that are never-ending, the elevator sees it all. The film captures Alaya in various moods and styles, living through different scenes of life, whether she is adulting or pretending to be one. With each mood and vibe comes an outfit that adds to your character of the day. While Alaya’s work-mode features a mint-green tweed pant- set with a short jacket, styled effortlessly with accessories, for daily errand runs, she is seen wearing a skirt co-ord set in bold floral print.

The curation features a range of polished and professional outfits under ‘The Work-Wear Edit’ for days at the office or a hybrid setup with relaxed pieces for a casual yet appropriate work-from-home style. The set boasts the versatility of the collection as a whole, where the matching pants and short blazer set are designed to get you through a rough day at the office or create a great impression at that next big meeting.

No matter your vibe, Twenty Dresses has an outfit for each vibe, whether you’ve accepted being an adult or you’re still pretending to be one. It’s time to break up with boring neutrals and instead #WearYourVibe as your go-to summer style.

