Tribes Communication appoints Meenal Brahmane as Group Creative Director
Brahmane has won national and international awards for her thought-provoking ideas, including Cannes Lions among others
Tribes Communication has appointed Meenal Brahmane as the new Group Creative Director to lead the creative team at Ignite. Ignite is a flagship agency within the portfolio of Tribes that brings a rare blend of creativity with insights to help brands succeed with Out-Of-Home (OOH) media.
A seasoned creative and media-agnostic thinker, Meenal brings 15+ years of experience in advertising and communication to the table, with a deep understanding of Target Audience, Insight and Consumer Behaviour. Meenal’s last stint was with VMLY&R Commerce (Geometry Encompass), where she built brands through Retail, Experiential, OOH, Rural and Content solutions. Prior to this, she honed her craft during her stints at Group M and DDB Mudra Group. She has worked on multiple noteworthy projects for Unilever, P&G, Castrol, Asian Paints, Tata, ITC, Mondelez, Vaseline, Cipla, and Asian Paints to engage relevant audiences on various platforms.
She has won national and international advertising awards for her thought-provoking ideas, including Cannes Lions, D&AD, Clio, One Show, NYF, LIA, Kyoorius, Spikes Asia, Adfest, Effies, WARC, Dragons of Asia, WPP Extraordinary Awards, Goafest (Abbys), and Emvies. Hackwashing for Lifebuoy and Smart Fill for HUL are some of her most recent award-winning campaigns.
In her role, Meenal will play a pivotal part in driving creative excellence and innovation across the agency's diverse portfolio of clients. Her unique blend of strategic thinking and artistic flair has consistently delivered groundbreaking campaigns that resonate deeply with audiences. Her marquee campaigns have been designed to make a difference and have helped brands strike a chord with their consumers through compelling, insight-driven creatives.
“Meenal brings with her a wealth of experience in creating innovative campaigns and brand communication. She’s done some groundbreaking work and won several awards over the years. We are at the right juncture to be using the skillset she brings on board to take Tribes’ creative and strategic offering to the next level. I am sure all our clients would see enhanced value in our offerings moving forward,” said Rahul Kakar, CEO, Ignite.
Meenal's appointment comes at an exciting juncture for Tribes Communication, as the agency continues to expand its footprint and explore new avenues of creativity.
Welcoming Meenal, Arpan Jain, Chief Content Officer (CCO), Tribes Communication added, “Meenal's fresh and innovative approach has consistently helped brands connect with their audience. She excels in fusing cultural insights, design, media, and technology to devise unique solutions for real business challenges. Her versatile thinking spans different mediums and has not only delivered creative brand communication but has also powered behavior-changing and purpose-driven campaigns. We are excited to welcome Meenal on board; we are sure she will play an instrumental role in our agency's creative transformation.”
Sam’s contribution to the advertising and media industry is laudable: B Thiagarajan
Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, was honoured with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the Media Ace Awards 2023
By e4m Staff | Nov 3, 2023 7:05 PM | 1 min read
Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, was awarded the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at Media Ace Awards 2023 on November 2. With decades of experience, Balsara has been instrumental in shaping the advertising landscape in India. His approach and exceptional contributions have earned him admiration and respect, making him a true trailblazer in the world of advertising and marketing. Industry heads from the advertising, marketing, and media sphere celebrated Balsara’s career and his expertise.
B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Ltd, termed Sam Balsara as a legend and lauded his contributions in the media industry. “Sam is a legend and his contribution to the advertising and media industry is laudable. He has always put the industry's interests ahead of his own and that of his business. Whenever requested, Sam has always found time to participate in various industry forums and provide thought leadership”, Thiagarajan said.
“Unique to his style, it is his ability to deliver a sound and powerful argument in a soft-spoken manner. We are proud of you Sam!”, Thiagarajan added.
Sam Balsara, a graduate from JBIMS, has over 50 years of experience in marketing, advertising and media. Having started his career at Sarabhai’s, he later moved to Cadbury, and then to Advertising at Contract (WPP) and Mudra before starting Madison in 1988.
Sam’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable: Saugata Gupta
Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, was honoured with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the Media Ace Awards 2023
By e4m Staff | Nov 3, 2023 7:05 PM | 2 min read
Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, was awarded the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at Media Ace Awards 2023 on November 2. Balsara was honoured for his contributions to the media and advertising ecosystem over the years. Industry heads from the advertising, marketing, and media world celebrated Balsara’s career, his expertise and his contributions.
Saugata Gupta, Managing Director and CEO at Marico Ltd, lauded Sam for his remarkable legacy and his contributions to the industry. “Congratulations Sam on receiving this Lifetime Achievement Award. Your journey has been nothing short of remarkable! From pioneering campaigns to shaping the media industry landscape, you have shown what excellence truly means. You are a testament to what one can achieve with passion and vision”, Gupta said.
“You inspire everyone to aim higher, innovate more, and to lead. Your achievements speak volumes of your expertise, but there is so much more to your story. What truly sets you apart is not just your professional success, but your commitment to upholding ethics and values. In a world where integrity can often be compromised, you have shown us that one can achieve great heights by staying true to their principles”, Gupta added.
Sam Balsara, a graduate of JBIMS, has over 50 years of experience in marketing, advertising and media. Having started his career at Sarabhai’s, he later moved to Cadbury, and then to Advertising at Contract (WPP) and Mudra before starting Madison in 1988.
Sam’s never-say-die attitude and his value system is phenomenal: CVL Srinivas
Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, was honoured with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the Media Ace Awards 2023
By e4m Staff | Nov 3, 2023 7:04 PM | 1 min read
At the Media Ace Awards 2023 held on November 2 in Mumbai, Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, was honoured with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his contributions to the world of media and advertising. Balsara has earned widespread acclaim from industry leaders for his visionary contributions. Top industry leaders from the advertising, marketing, and media world came together to celebrate Balsara's achievements and his enduring legacy.
CVL Srinivas, Country Manager, WPP India, hailed Balsara for his contributions to the advertising and media industry. “I'm delighted to hear that Sam Balsara is being awarded a Lifetime Achievement at the Media Ace awards. Congratulations Sam! Well, Sam's contribution to the advertising and media industry has been phenomenal. His never-say-die attitude, his value system and the way shaped many careers, the way he shaped many relationships in the industry is truly phenomenal”.
“I've had the good fortune of working closely with Sam when I was at Madison. Sam is so active and so involved in managing his clients and managing his people, it is just one of the most inspirational things one can look for”, Srinivas added.
Sam Balsara, a graduate from JBIMS, has over 50 years of experience in marketing, advertising and media. Having started his career at Sarabhai’s, he later moved to Cadbury, and then to Advertising at Contract (WPP) and Mudra before starting Madison in 1988.
Kotak Mahindra General Insurance wants you to gift ‘safety’ to your family this Diwali
The digital advertising campaign is named 'Khushiyon Ka Cover'
By e4m Staff | Nov 4, 2023 8:29 AM | 2 min read
Kotak Mahindra General Insurance has unveiled its latest digital advertising campaign, 'Khushiyon Ka Cover.' This campaign is designed with the intention of emphasizing the significance of safeguarding and ensuring safety throughout the festive occasion of Diwali, a time of great joy and celebration.
“Diwali is a time when families come together to loved ones to celebrate and exchange gifts. It is a season of joy and togetherness, but it's also important to ensure that our loved ones are safeguarded from unforeseen challenges. This year, Kotak General Insurance encourages you to gift your loved ones with the priceless assurance of 'Khushiyon Ka Cover.' As the festive season approaches, Kotak General Insurance offers a comprehensive range of protective covers, including health insurance, car insurance, and home insurance. These offerings encompass Kotak Health Premier, Kotak Car Secure and Kotak Home Secure providing you with the peace of mind you deserve,” the company said in a release.
Suresh Agarwal, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited said, “Diwali is a time when we come together to create precious memories with our family and friends. As we celebrate the Festival of Lights, 'Khushiyon Ka Cover' stands as a reminder that happiness can only be complete when it is protected. This campaign showcases Kotak General Insurance's commitment to safeguarding your well-being and the well-being of your loved ones. Kotak Mahindra General insurance products are designed to offer financial protection and security, ensuring that you can cherish these moments without worry.”
Sabyasachi Mitter, Founder & Managing Director, IBS Fulcro said, "Diwali is when people deck up their homes for the festivities which usually includes a fresh coat of paint to their home or get new upholstery. With this insight we wrote a unique creative story that connects the festivities with Kotak General Insurance that positioned the insurance company as the ‘Khushiyon Ka Cover’ for the family. The film narrates this analogy in a touching rendition that seeks to elevate an otherwise low involvement category to a higher emotional level."
Cookieless times: Ad tech firms to feel the pinch?
While the ad tech sector is likely to take a hit due to the risk of higher data cost, eCommerce firms seem to be better placed as they are not dependent on cookies, experts shared
By e4m Staff | Nov 3, 2023 9:03 AM | 5 min read
The impending phasing out of third-party cookies, which have long been the lifeblood of targeted advertising, is not merely a small tweak to the digital advertising ecosystem but a fundamental transformation that threatens to disrupt the very foundation upon which the digital advertising world has been built.
Chrome plans to disable third-party cookies for 1 per cent of users from Q1 2024 to facilitate testing, and then ramp up to 100 per cent of users from the third quarter, Rowan Merewood, Developer Relations for Privacy Sandbox, wrote in a recent blog. The ramp-up is subject to addressing any remaining competition concerns of the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), third-party cookies have historically played a pivotal role in tracking user behaviour across the web. In 2019, they were utilised in 96% of all websites globally. However, the game is about to change.
In a post-GDPR, post-DPDP Bill era and in a post-privacy-conscious world, major tech giants such as Google, Apple and Mozilla have taken unprecedented steps towards curtailing the use of third-party cookies, leaving ad tech companies scrambling to adapt. Google, alone, commands a majority of the share of the browser market, and aftershocks were felt throughout the industry when they announced phasing out of third-party cookies.
These sweeping changes have left ad tech companies grappling with both the short-term and long-term consequences.
A recent report by Elara Capital states that unless publishers and programme-related ad companies build a strong, first-party data system to combat privacy risk and do not piggyback on cookie-based data, the repercussions of third-party cookie phase-out can result in negative outcomes for them.
It can have a negative impact on the conversions, which, in turn, may lead to a negative impact on revenue growth for the digital ad ecosystem. eCommerce firms, such as Flipkart, Amazon India, Myntra, Nykaa and Zomato, would continue to reap the benefits of better ad spend, leading to higher profitability, whereas profitability of adtech companies, such as Affle India may take a hit, due to risk of higher data cost, the report further mentioned. (Affle India refused to comment for this story.)
What’s working for eCommerce players?
How is the scenario different for eCommerce firms, considering they have also been relying on third-party cookies for the longest time?
Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President - Research Analyst (Media, Consumer Discretionary & Internet), Elara Capital explains that the surge in search traffic for products & services, is placing the eCommerce firms at an advantageous position. “Search is not happening as much on Google as a platform now, as it is on eCommerce platforms. This means potentially advertisers can get better ROI and better targeted advertising,” he said.
Secondly, Taurani continues, is that the eCommerce firms can rely on their customer database instead of relying on third-party. “In the case of other apps or websites, if you see, a lot of conversions happen via third-party. eCommerce firms have the authority to use own consumer database.”
No more cheap and abundant data
As third-party cookies fade into obscurity, ad tech companies will most likely face a formidable dilemma: how to source data effectively without breaking the bank. The days of cheap and abundant data may be numbered, and they must be prepared for a new era of data acquisition costs.
Experts agree that in a cookie-less world, data acquisition costs are sure to rise. Since the news of the cookie phase-out broke, time and again the topic of how important it is to build on first party data, has been brought up. “Most of the ad tech companies need to acquire data, need to do partnerships for data or need to build data in-house,” Taurani pointed out. He shared that currently ad tech firms are piggybacking on cookies as a data source.
Data costs are expected to move up close to 40-50% for the ad tech companies, since they have to spend a lot more on enriching database or tying up with retail giants for any kind of data.
It seems ad tech companies have realised the same.
Neha Kulwal, Managing Director, APAC & India, Mitgo, shared that their company is indeed putting great emphasis on collecting and utilising first-party data. However, she also mentioned that the cost of collecting, managing and maintaining this first-party data will increase.
“Cross-device targeting and attribution can be challenging. We need to rely on first-party cookies and as a company, we are already working on it. While moving away from cookies may reduce data privacy and compliance costs, it can also increase data acquisition costs. Advertisers may need to invest in new data sources, technologies, and partnerships to maintain effective targeting capabilities,” Kulwal added.
Kushal Sanghvi, Head - India and SEA, CitrusAd comes with a similar opinion and says that the data and new customer acquisition cost are going to go up. “Especially for new age or D2C brands, the cost of acquiring new customers will definitely be more expensive. The reason being that there is enough identification of that data working,” he says.
Explaining further, Sanghvi mentioned that the increase in cost would also mainly be driven by the amount of filters added while targeting. “Depending on all the different levels of sophistication of data points available from what the ad tech company can offer, the charge will be incremental,” he said.
While the increase in data costs can be a blow for the ad tech firms, it would be a bigger blow if the brands lose their trust once the cookies phase out and pull their money back. A very natural reaction, considering several brands are building in-house first-party data stacks.
Well, the good news is that there has been rather an uptick in brands spending money in this space, shared Sanghvi. “Brands are happy to spend up to 20 per cent higher as well because they will be able to get better quality data,” he said.
Ranbir Kapoor is the new face of Hauser pens
The brand has unveiled a TVC with the actor
By e4m Staff | Nov 2, 2023 1:03 PM | 1 min read
Flair Writing Industries has released a new TVC for Hauser pens with Ranbir Kapoor.
The campaign “An Extra Ordinary pen for Extra Ordinary you” shows Ranbir Kapoor playing a professor who is instilling confidence to his students to perform better.
Mohit Rathod – Director, Flair Writing Industries Limited. shared, “In a departure from his on-screen personas, we see Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the shoes of a mentor, guiding students on a journey towards the extraordinary in Hauser pen’s latest TVC. We are extremely elated to put forth the narrative of encouragement, of motivating students to surpass conventional limits and embrace their potential for greatness with Ranbir Kapoor, who is a global icon."
Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Ranbir Kapoor shared, "I am thrilled to associate with 'Hauser’, a symbol of sophistication and refinement. Writing is a timeless form of expression, and I believe that a great pen is not just a tool but an extension of one's personality."
