Threats against Tanishq & its employees are a matter of great regret and concern: AAAI

Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) has disapproved the targeting of the recent Tanishq ad featuring an inter-faith couple.

"The threats against Tanishq as well as its employees, which led to the withdrawal of the advertisement, are a matter of great regret and concern," AAA said in a statement.



"The advertisement in question, in fact, had been viewed at the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) by an independent panel- The Consumer Complaints Council, which is representative of multiple stakeholders from industry, civil society, lawyers and consumer activists. The panel found nothing in the advertisement that was indecent or objectionable or repulsive that could lead to grave and widespread offence," read the statement.



There is a consensus among all allied bodies and The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter and The Advertising Club also support this.