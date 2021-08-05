‘#TellMyGlammWhatYouWant is visual representation of our brand philosophy’

Joining the growing league of D2C brands in their attempt to leverage television for marketing purposes, omnichannel beauty brand MyGlamm has launched its first TVC featuring brand ambassador and investor Shraddha Kapoor. The campaign comes weeks after it raised Rs 530 crore in series C funding, led by Ascent Capital, Amazon, and Wipro, taking up the company valuation above hundred million dollars.

MyGlamm CMO Apratim Majumder told exchange4media.com that there couldn’t have been a better time for the company to get on television to reach out to its next set of consumers. He said, “Other than being a digital-first brand, MyGlamm over the past few years, has extensively worked on its on-ground sales network as well. We currently have 30,000 points of sales, which we are planning to take to 40,000 by the end of this year. And we felt that it is the right time to scale up.”

Launched in 2017, MyGlamm has had content marketing at the core of its promotional plans always. The efforts in the space heightened after it acquired PopXO, a women-centric content platform in 2019.

Speaking about the brand’s marketing journey thus far, Majumder shared, “We are probably the biggest content consumer brand in Asia after our acquisition of PopXO in 2017. Our efforts, therefore, have always been to create a community of users who really participate in our functioning. The brand is all about inclusivity and we have developed the whole range of our products based on active feedback that we keep receiving from women through our social media channels and the MyGlammXo Insider community.”

The same principle of feedback and community-driven business therefore has become the central peg of their first television campaign, which portrays, in a very fun manner, how MyGlamm is a beauty brand that really listens to its customers. Titled ‘Tell MyGlamm What You Want’, the campaign represents a manifestation of the core brand philosophy.

“We wanted our first campaign to be the embodiment of brand philosophy and make the viewer aware of the whole structure that MyGlamm follows in its workings. The campaign clearly shows how MyGlamm is a brand that listens to its customers, makes custom products, and is like a partner to them,” Majumder elaborated.

The campaign has been conceptualised by Sideways and the media mandate is being handled by dentsu International.

Speaking about the experience of working with the agency partners, Majumder happily noted, “We couldn’t have asked for better partners in this new phase of our growth. We reached out to Sideways with a very simple brief of how we want our campaign to communicate the simple brand philosophy and introduce the audience to our custom-made proposition. And the whole creative process was handled brilliantly by the whole team. The end product not only pushes the message out perfectly but also matches the personality of Sharaddha Kapoor. It looks like a natural fit for her much like the brand.”

Elaborating more on the media side, Majumder shared, “Right now, we want to be present wherever our customers are; be it GECs, news, reality content, OTT shows, or music. Our media plan, I would say, is still a work in progress and we will be refreshing it based on feedback and the results that we are seeing. And Dentsu is not leaving any stones unturned to get us the best visibility and results. They are floating so many ideas around shows we can partner with. There are some discussions happening around reality shows as well. But everything is on negotiating terms right now. But if we find anything that matches our philosophy and serves the brand purpose, we will be happy to collaborate with, integrate in, and sponsor.

He added that as TV marketing grows, the digital marketing efforts from the brand will also evolve. “This is a time when we can’t look at the media in silos. It is very important to give out an integrated experience to customers. Therefore, we will be expanding our media spends on digital channels as well. As I said, we have to be everywhere where the customer is.”

The brand is also in the process of weighing print marketing too, for building on its reach and engagement, along with curating OOH efforts.

“Print is an essential part of marketing exercise for brands in our category and we are looking at many options for that as well. For OOH, our initial plan is to amp-up our experiential activities at the Juhu store and co-create with visitors. We will build up from there,” Majumder concluded.

