Shilpa & Shamita Shetty in the akhada for Nourish’s new campaign

When was the last time you saw a Bollywood actress in a desi Akhada? Nourish’s new TVC under #SehatKiSunoNourishHiChuno campaign takes a fun route and brings not one but two Bollywood sisters - Shilpa Shetty aka Munki and Shamita Shetty aka Tunki in the akhada.

The TVC intends to propagate the benefits of eating healthy and fibrous dalia to build muscle mass and have a strong body.

Nourish’s second TVC, a part of #SehatKiSunoNourishHiChuno campaign, went on air recently on television channels, OTT, radio, digital and print media.

The ads begins with Shamita (Tunki) in the akhada trying to win over her opponent and eventually getting a patki from her. Shilpa (Munki) enters the akhada saying “Kha gayi na patki” as if Tunki getting a patki was expected as Tunki doesn’t eat dalia which is vital for the body. Shilpa portrayed as ‘The Nutrition Champion for House’ advices Shamita to eat ‘Nourish dalia’ to keep her muscles nourished and make the muscle mass stronger as Nourish Dalia is full of vitamins, fibre and protein.

At the end, to Shilpa’s advice, Shamita agrees that Nourish Dalia is the right and smart choice and is seen urging, along with the pahalwaans in the akhada, Sehat Ki Suno Nourish Hi Suno.

Shilpa Shetty, Ambassador, Nourish says, “We mostly consider Dalia to be a food option for young children or when ill, but what people don't know is that Dalia is an excellent food choice when it comes to opting for food rich in fiber and protein. Like I always say you are what you eat, and so it is important to know about the food choices available. Through this campaign we hope more people will become aware of the benefits of eating such food for good health.”

"As a fitness enthusiast myself, I am very particular about my diet, which doesn't essentially mean eating less, but eating right. Dalia makes for the perfect choice with all nourishing elements, apt for all age groups and occasions as well. I'm glad to be associated with a brand that is built on the same principles I believe in, thereby making our collaboration more special. The journey with Nourish is even more exciting as I get to work with my sister, Shilpa, as this brings together two of my most favourite and important components of life - fitness and family, says Shamita.

Ashish Khandelwal, Managing Director, BL Agro says, “In this new TVC, Nourish puts forward the idea of eating the right food to build health and strength, irrespective of the gender. Food is not defined for a particular category; it is meant for all. With this ad, we wish to catch the eyeballs of our consumers on the benefits on consuming high fibre and protein enriched Nourish dalia.”

Richa Khandelwal, Managing Director, Leads Brand Connect, the agency, which conceptualized the ad says, “It is always the male pahalwaans who are seen in the akhada. Strength and body building is not gender biased. Everyone has the right to be healthy and strong. As the brand has always believed in breaking the stereotypes, with this ad, by getting the female actors to the akhada we have tried to beautifully put forward the brand’s belief and also highlight the Women Power.”

“The exciting part of the contest is that there would be not one but 100 winners every day. This will keep the engagement and curiosity level high as the chances of winning the Nourish hampers as gifts are more,” adds Richa.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)