Salman turns into a magician for Navratna Oil

Nick Law, Creative Chairperson at Accenture Song, and Wesley ter Haar, Co-founder of Media.Monks, have joined as Jury Chair for Integrated Category and Jury Chair of Digital category, respectively, at The ABBY One Show Awards 2023.

Nick is one of the world’s most progressive and versatile creative leaders, who believes design is a foundational creative discipline that shapes how we interact with the world – and how we change it for the better. His career in design, advertising, and digital media has spanned 30 years and four continents, working with the brightest and best across multiple creative disciplines. He has twice been named in the Creativity 50, a list of the world’s most influential creative people. Nick leads with a focus on service and experience design, setting the direction and nurturing the culture of the practice, with the aim of driving growth through relevance for their clients. He is also known to help apply creative thinking and craft to emerging technologies.

Wesley founded Media Monks, a digital-first marketing and advertising services company that connects content, data, digital media, and technology services across one global team. Wesley currently serves on the board of SoDA: The Digital Society, The One Club, and S4Capital. Under his leadership of over 20 years, Wesley has sought to wage war on mediocre digital production and has grown Media.Monks from a humble production house to an end-to-end creative and production partner, through aggressive expansion and numerous mergers throughout the years. With a team of over 9,000 people across 57 talent hubs in 33 countries, Media.Monksworks across time zones and around the world to achieve unparalleled creative quality.

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India & Chairman, The ABBYs Award Governing Council, and Ajay Kakar, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club & Co-chair, The ABBYs Award Governing Council said, “The Abby One Show 2023 promises to be a world-standard award show, for South Asia. The One Show partnership brings the world’s best practices and processes to the Awards. However, we do believe that an award show is as good as the Jury that judges the work. This year we have the world’s best creative minds as the Jury Chair for each of our categories. Nick and Wesley have chosen to bring their perspective and experience to our awards. And soon you will hear the names of the other legends, too. Now the ball is in the court of our industry, to win recognition for the best work in South Asia, with this envious and illustrious Jurors who will gauge the work in the context of the world’s best.”

Prior to Accenture, Nick was VP, Marcom Integration at Apple where he lead the global design and marketing group. His role connected classic narrative advertising to social and performance marketing, and a suite of owned and partner digital channels. During his time in Cupertino, Apple won multiple ‘Brand of the Year’ awards. Media Arts Lab, one of the vendors he directed won many creative awards including ‘Agency of the Year’.

The Abby Awards will be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest 2023.