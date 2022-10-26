Rishi Sunak makes debut on Amul topical

The king of moment marketing, the dairy co-op has created a befitting topical ad for the occasion of Sunak becoming the PM of the UK

In the midst of Diwali, India has been celebrating Rishi Sunak's ascent as UK's first Indian-origin Prime Minister. The conservative politician is also the first person of colour to occupy the prestigious office. He was elected after former PM Liz Truss had to step down just 45 days into the job.



Sunak becoming the PM of the UK is a matter of great significance, considering India was once a colony of the erstwhile British Empire.



Trust Amul to come up with a befitting topical to mark the historic event. The dairy co-op has released a creative in the trademark Amul style with a cherubic Rishi Sunak and the beloved poppet.



"#Amul Topical: Welcoming Britain's first Indian origin PM!"





The topical shows both Sunak and the Amul girl with the Tower Bridge of London looming behind them. The topical is captioned 'RISHI SUNUK' 'AMUL PRIME MAKHAN.' If you look closely, the highlighted words read: "UK PM."



As with any topical Amul shares, netizens flooded the comment section with praises and appreciatory comments. Some also commented on the irony of Sunak, a person of colour, taking charge of the UK's biggest office.

The Hampshire-born Sunak becomes Britain's third PM in seven weeks to take office. He has been tasked with the enormous responsibility of bringing stability to the UK after its period of political and financial turmoil.

