Rediffusion India to relaunch Everest as a digital-first agency

MD Sandeep Goyal has said that the relaunch will take place later this year

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 7, 2022 10:01 AM  | 1 min read
Rediffusion

Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director, Rediffusion India, has said that the advertising agency is planning to relaunch Everest as a digital-first agency later this year, media networks have reported.

Goyal has been quoted as saying that an industry leader with the digital domain will be taking charge of Everest.

He has also said that the official relaunch date has been set as August 15.

Moreover, Rediffusion will be launching a new division called Rediffusion Nxt that will focus on fintech, edutech and related new-age businesses.

