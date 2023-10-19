Platinum Love Bands’ film focuses on moments that change the course of a relationship
The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari
Modern love has a different tale to tell, it's not just about the initial rush of emotions. But about what lies beneath, it is about the dreams, and aspirations that young women have today. It is about love being able to overcome fears of a very real kind. The fear of compromise, having to live a life where one constantly feels constrained, and unable to truly be oneself. Young love today seeks an equal partnership that lets one thrive. A bond where individuality is embraced, where each one invests in the other’s dreams and there is a shared vision of the future. At its heart, it's about the hope of finding someone who nurtures your growth, where a relationship is a haven for individuality and mutual respect.
While these are the aspirations of young couples today, our predominant cultural truth is still very much an arranged match. What has been added to it in the last few years is a period of courtship giving rise to the phenomenon of arranged-love marriages. And within this scenario, fears get pronounced. The expectations of perfection, the pressure to conform to ideals, and the need to have it all impeccably put together and well-orchestrated are most acute. Platinum Love Bands from Platinum Guild India within this context has always stood for a modern brand of love, one based on partnership, where values like mutual respect, equality, respect, and friendship flourish. Qualities much sought after in love today, that are truly rare, much like platinum.
The new campaign is one that takes this brand narrative forward. This season, Platinum Love Bands shines a spotlight on those defining moments that change the course of a relationship. Those that propel each other forward, allow each other to grow. The campaign is a multi-media campaign supported via TV, print, digital and social.
The film is directed by ace Bollywood director Nitesh Tiwari and celebrates moments of distinct transformation, that change the trajectory of where a couple is headed. It zeroes in on a pivotal instance in an arranged match, where a couple is still in the phase of understanding each other. Amidst palpable anxiety, he glimpses an unfamiliar facet of her, one that isn’t like the perfect side to her that he has seen so far. Instead of doubt or surprise, this revelation only deepens his affection for her. He comes to realise that he loves his partner for all that she is, liberating her from any pressure to always be perfect. She on the other hand in that instance realizes she has found a partner who will always encourage her to be unapologetically herself. He is the one who will back her dreams and be her loudest cheerleader. This defining moment marks their Platinum Day of Love. The film concludes with them marking this one-of-a-kind love with metal just as rare and precious - Platinum.
Nitesh Tiwari, director of the film, shared his thoughts on the film’s narrative, “It was a wonderful experience to work on such a refreshing thought that formed the underlying thread for the entire narrative. It is simple to love the perfect side of your partner, but the true test of love lies in effortlessly committing to the less appealing aspects of your partner. It was the unsaid lines that emerged as the true heroes leading the narrative towards the core thought and instantly building a connection with modern couples who resonate with the film’s overarching messaging. I am delighted to have had the opportunity to work with Platinum Love Bands and create a film instrumental in unveiling its new campaign.”
Speaking on the campaign Sujala Marits, Director- Consumer Marketing, PGI India said, “Relationships have evolved, becoming more individualistic than ever before, a sentiment echoed by the young women who make up our core audience. They seek partners who support them and let them flourish. This quest, however, has shifted the relationship landscape, with many modern depictions appearing transactional or even negotiated. While love has become hardwired, however, the dream of romance and magic still stays. We are platinum and wanted to approach this from the lens of a love that is truly rare, where the quest for acceptance of individuality didn’t mean the magic was lost. That’s what equal partnerships are based on. Finding a relationship based on shared dreams, strong support, mutual respect and acceptance in fact makes a love truly rare more so against the backdrop of arranged marriages. These are defining moments in a relationship that merit only platinum.”
“The pressure of perfection is very real. Especially in an arranged marriage, where every moment happens in front of the families, and you really don’t have the opportunity to be yourself until much later. We felt where folks always have to portray the best version of themselves, platinum stands for that rare love that lets people just be themselves.” Vishnu Srivatsav, National Creative Director, 22feet Tribal Worldwide
SBI General Insurance launches TV, digital campaigns
The brand film features a series of scenarios spanning non-life insurance product categories - Motor, Health and SME
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 1:45 PM | 2 min read
SBI General Insurance has unveiled a series of three brand films reiterating their core values of “Suraksha” (safety) aur “Bharosa” (trust) Dono.
The film aims to boost awareness about insurance by portraying relatable real-life situations. By doing so, the brand seeks to establish a deeper and more meaningful connection with its audience, making the concept of insurance more accessible and relatable to people’s everyday lives.
The brand film features a series of scenarios spanning various non-life insurance product categories i.e., Motor, Health, and SME.
Through an interesting and engaging storytelling format, the films highlight the importance of being prepared for any unforeseen situations that could arise at any point of time in life. The brand film adopts a real-life, humorous tone to highlight these vital insights. E.g. the first Health film depicts a simple carefree picnic day with your family which could suddenly take a U-turn and escalate into an emergency with something as small as choking on a moong phali (peanut), while the second Motor film showcases that another person’s mistake can cause an accident with financial ramifications and the third SME film showcases how having an insurance could give an individual a peace of mind even when one is faced with unexpected obstacles.
The objective of the film is to create awareness about SBI General’s diverse product range, catering to various age groups and market segments. This approach helps the audience relate to the scenarios and understand the importance of being adequately insured in different aspects of life.
Commenting on the brand film launch, Rathin Lahiri, Head Marketing and CSR, SBI General Insurance said, “Insurance is a complex category with low consumer penetration. Our brand communication aims to own the category benefits of protection and trust which are the key benefits that the consumer is seeking from leading brands in this category. The insight behind the film is that unexpected situations can arise at any moment, and being prepared with the right insurance plan from a trusted brand can help you live your life with confidence. SBI General Insurance provides you ‘Suraksha aur Bharosa’ which lets you lead your life with confidence.”
The series of three ad films focuses on educating the audience on the benefits of being insured, the confidence that it gives the consumer and highlights the hassle-free claims process.
The campaign will be integrated across platforms, including digital media, television, and social media channels.
JSW Paints celebrates ‘beautiful memories’ in digital film
The film has been conceptualised by TBWA\India
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 12:53 PM | 2 min read
JSW Paints has unveiled its Think Beautiful digital campaign, championing that real beauty resides in our thoughts and actions.
The film captures the nostalgic trip down-the-memory lane of two sisters as they take a tour of their childhood home.
The film has been conceptualised by TBWA\India.
Commenting on the new Think Beautiful campaign, A S Sundaresan, Joint MD and CEO of JSW Paints said, “Our film urges every Indian to preserve beautiful memories, as they are worth reliving. We believe that true beauty goes beyond superficial appearances. In this new film, we emphasize that it's the beauty of thoughts and inspiring actions that truly enrich the world and make life beautiful.”
Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India said, “A thoughtful gesture is inherently more beautiful even if it means leaving a wall unpainted.”
According to Russell Barrett, CCExpO, TBWA\India, “Think Beautiful is more than a baseline, it’s a platform idea. It’s reflected in how the brand operates, manufactures and of course, communicates. In this film we’ve explored yet another dimension of this platform. That a beautiful thought runs deep, it has empathy and respect and it spreads beauty as well. The story of how a complete stranger respects and protects the memories of a couple of children she never thought she’d ever meet speaks to that idea of deep, meaningful and beautiful thoughts.”
Rakul Preet, Ginni Kapoor headline Enamor’s‘ Fabulous Brides’ campaign
The campaign has been conceptualised by Publicis Worldwide India and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 12:27 PM | 2 min read
Publicis Worldwide India and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate have come up with an integrated campaign, ‘Fabulous Brides’, which showcases Enamor’s latest lingerie collection for soon-to-be brides.
The campaign portrays a wide spectrum of brides who come from diverse backgrounds and are at different stages of their lives. It features actor Rakul Preet, who has also endorsed Enamor’s Athleisure campaign, and influencer Ginni Kapoor.
The latest campaign will be rolled out via out-of-home, in-store branding and digital channels. Shitu Patil, Head of Art and Executive Creative Director, said, “Enamor’s ‘Fabulous Brides’ is an ode to today’s modern woman. Unlike earlier times when the brides looked the same, today’s modern bride has own unique personality and wants to look, feel and express her best authentic self on her wedding day. With a beautiful Bridal Collection designed to cater to all types of brides and complete their trousseau needs, ‘Fabulous Brides’ is a celebration of this individuality. Be it wearing sports shoes under a lehenga or not confining to the social
norms of being a particular size. Totally comfortable in her skin (and lingerie) today’s self-assured woman celebrates all her quirks & whims with equal elan as she makes her self-vows to live, love and be her most authentic self on her big day.”
Prachi Bali, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate expressed, "Enamor has always been committed to delivering premium quality
products to women in India, and now with a line dedicated to fabulous brides, we aim to strategically generate strengthened expectations for their upcoming product launches among the audiences. With a digital-first campaign our collective efforts seek to elevate Enamor's position in the market and cater to the evolving needs of discerning online Indian consumers."
Sandra Daniels, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Enamor, added, “Our new Campaign –‘Fabulous Brides’ captures the rich diversity of our weddings and allows every bride to see herself represented and celebrated in the world of bridal fashion. It gives them the freedom to choose their perfect Enamor lingerie that complements their distinct style as well as needs. The campaign encourages brides to make their vows of self- love as they embark on this new journey, reminding them that they should continue celebrating their own kind of fabulous. A powerful message there! And yet another fantastic campaign delivered by Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate and Publicis Worldwide India teams.”
Wow! Momo's unveils Durga Puja campaign
The campaign honours everyday heroes
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 10:40 AM | 3 min read
Wow! Momo's has unveiled a campaign that talks about honouring everyday heroes this Durga Puja.
Wow! Momo, Wow! China, and Wow! Chicken have collectively embarked on a profound journey to redefine the intricate significance of bahons within our daily existence, "Wow! Bahon” ("Bahon" refers to divine mounts or vehicles used by gods and goddesses in Hindu mytholo- gy.) This initiative celebrates the Bahons of our everyday lives – the dedicated individuals who tirelessly transport us, whether it's our delivery personnel, rickshaw pullers, or drivers. "Wow! Bahon" creatively bridges the divine and the mundane, recognizing the godly bahons that carry our deities during festivities and the earthly bahons who carry us through our daily routines.
In Hindu mythology, the gods and goddesses have their divine bahons or vehicles – Durga Ma rides upon a Lion, Lord Ganesha on a Mouse, Lord Kartik on a Peacock, Devi Lakshmi on an Owl, and Devi Saraswati on a Swan. These divine bahons symbolize the connection between the divine and the mortal realm. Similarly, the Wow! Bahon campaign brings to light the remarkable connection between our everyday heroes and the deities they serve.
The "Wow! Bahon" campaign intertwines these two worlds seamlessly, highlighting the parallel between the divine and the human bahons. As the campaign unfolds, it beautifully showcases how our everyday Bahons are as vital to our lives as the divine bahons are to the gods and goddesses.
Muralikrishnan, the CMO and co-founder of Wow! Momo Foods Pvt. Ltd., expressed his thoughts on the campaign, saying, " The 'Wow! Bahon' campaign harmoniously unites the divine and the every day, exalting those who exemplify the utmost dedication to service in our contemporary society.
These unsung heroes, including the devoted food delivery personnel, alongside the unwavering cab drivers, rickshaw operators, auto-rickshaw drivers, and bus drivers, exemplify the pinnacle of service.
Much like the divine Bahons of Hindu mythology that carry gods and goddesses, these individuals elevate the quality of our lives, ensuring seamless daily functioning. Their unwavering commitment to service is a testament to the noblest of human endeavors, deserving our utmost admiration and gratitude. This campaign reveres this exquisite parallel and extols the profound importance of acknowledging and honoring those who embody the good in our communities."
Kanchan Datta, the Founder & CEO of Inner Circle Advertising India Pvt. Ltd., the creative master- mind behind the campaign, added, " At Inner Circle Advertising, we realised that there existed a whole community of unsung heroes on whose shoulders rested the entire ecosystem of this 4-day extravaganza. From rented car drivers to delivery boys to sales promoters to hand-drawn rickshaw pullers, there existed thousands of people who strove tirelessly day and night to make our lives comfortable. Without them, there would be no pujo. So, we made them the central part of our brand narrative, celebrating them and likening them to the animals on whom Durga and the family make their journey to our mortal realm."
This campaign creatively encapsulates the spirit of Durga Puja while acknowledging the invaluable role that Bahons play in both our daily lives and during the festivities.
Omnicom Group Q3 revenue stands at $3,578 mn
The group has registered 2.5% organic revenue growth in Asia Pacific
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 9:50 AM | 1 min read
Omnicom Group has registered organic revenue growth of 3.3% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Omnicom's revenue for Q3 stood at $3,578 millions as compared to $3,443 in the same quarter last financial year.
The group's organic growth by region in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022 was as follows: 2.7% for the United States, 5.7% for Euro Markets & Other Europe, 4.4% for the United Kingdom, 19.2% for Latin America, and 2.5% for Asia Pacific.
"We are pleased with our strong organic revenue growth of 3.3%, with notable performances in our Advertising & Media, Precision Marketing, and Healthcare disciplines. Our year-to-date organic growth of 4.0% remains in line with our full-year expectations, which reflects the resiliency of our business even in periods of economic uncertainty," said John Wren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Omnicom.
"Omnicom continued to post strong profitability and earnings growth in the quarter, and our recent business wins validate the benefits of our client strategy in this rapidly evolving marketplace. We are very well positioned for a recovery in business conditions, with a strong balance sheet and leading creativity in all of our service disciplines."
Merger at WPP: Is consolidation the key to move forward?
Several industry leaders found the merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R as VML as the need of the hour
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 8:32 AM | 5 min read
On Tuesday, London-based WPP took the industry by surprise as it announced the merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R to create “VML”. VML is expected to be the largest creative agency in the world with 30,000 employees across 64 markets.
Interestingly, the twin creative agencies were themselves the products of momentous mergers by WPP in 2018. On Wednesday, their websites displayed the integration update.
Wunderman Thompson (WT) – or what was J Walter Thompson (JWT) – first set up its India office in a room at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai about 90 years ago. Considered one of the oldest in the world, JWT catered to top brands like General Motors, Colgate-Palmolive, Dell, Ford, Microsoft and Coca-Cola.
In 2018, WPP merged creative shop Young & Rubicam with digital ad firm VML to form VMLY&R. The same year, WPP also combined J. Walter Thompson with digital agency Wunderman to create Wunderman Thompson.
Consolidation is the norm
The merger has come at a time when advertisers are trying to cut ad dollars by all means amidst challenging economic conditions. This has created pressure on the creative advertising ecosystem globally. Entry of generative AI, which creates scores of campaigns, images and videos in seconds, has made it harder for creative agencies.
Nevertheless, mergers are not new to the advertising world. WPP itself has been at the forefront of mergers and acquisitions in the last decade. As per Statica, between 2016 and 2020, Dentsu was the leader in M&A deals, having made 98, followed by WPP with 68 and Accenture with 40 deals.
“The agency seems to have resumed its rationalization of agency brands,” said an industry expert.
Other big networks are also undergoing a churn. For instance, Japan-based Dentsu International merged its agencies such as DentsuMB, 360i and Isobar a year ago to launch a new global creative network- Dentsu Creative.
“Publicis and IPG Mediabrands have also brought most of their agencies under one roof over the last few years. In some cases, one person is leading several agencies. For instance, Deeraj Sinha pointed out. Sinha quit Publicis Group a month ago. While at Publicis, he was heading two agencies - Leo Burnett as Co-CEO and BBH India as Chairman.
Even as some of the biggest integration efforts have not yielded the expected results, industry experts feel that consolidation and integration is the key to moving forward.
“Expect more such integrations and mergers in the coming year as the macroeconomic situation continues to be uncertain due to multiple factors including Israel-Palestine and Russia-Ukraine wars and inflation,” an industry veteran said.
As per a report from GroupM, the media arm of WPP, India’s ad revenue is expected to grow by a subdued 12% to $17.3 billion in 2023 against the initial projection of 16.8%.
Diversification of creative work
The work of advertising agencies has been increasingly expanding and diversifying over the last few years. They are not just making television, print or radio commercials anymore.
Digital advertising has grown exponentially over the years, currently accounting for nearly 45 percent of advertising spend in India. With the evolution of social media, eCommerce, OTT and other new media platforms, digital emerged as the biggest disruptor in 2020, followed by generative AI that came in 2022.
Manish Bhatt, Founder Director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, shared, “Historically, the core of the creative agency was the idea. The media was there to support that idea. Now, there is too much fragmentation in the media, and the frequency of media consumption has gone up over the past few years. Demand for Data and technology has surged like never before. Marketers are anxious and the average period of communication between a marketer and creative agency has been reduced from a few months to a few days, sometimes just one day.”
WPP has been trying to include technology, e-commerce and data consulting as its way forward. The company hopes to make it easier for marketers to access such different services by putting them under the same roof.
As for Ambi Parameswaran, an independent brand strategist, WPP’s move is symptomatic of the serious disruptions in the MarCom space. “Accenture is a serious player on the one end. At the other end are the nimble small start-up MarCom agencies. And the tech majors who want to have the cake and eat it. Exciting times indeed.”
Meanwhile, the news of the merger came as a shock to some experts in the industry.
Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner at Enormous, said, “I do feel sad about the loss of a brand name that used to have the biggest presence in the country. People wanted to go and work for such large organizations with a lot of rigour in terms of brand building.”
Amer Jaleel, Founder of Curativity, echoed the sentiments, “I was really saddened and heart-broken to hear of the extinguishing of the WT brand. I’m sure the bosses at WPP have thought long and hard and surely have taken what is called a future-facing decision.”
WPP leaders in India remained tight-lipped over the development.
Indian leadership
While Jon Cook has been appointed VML's Global CEO, the agency has not yet announced its leadership in India. Wunderman Thomspon is currently being headed by Shamsuddin Jasani, CEO South Asia, and VMLY&R by Saurabh Saksena, CEO-India.
