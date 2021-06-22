PETA objects to Amul's Djokovic topical: 'He's vegan'

The animal rights organisation has directed the dairy cooperative to pull down the 'deceptive' advertising featuring the Serbian Grand Slam winner

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has fired a fresh salvo at Amul, after the latter accused the dairy cooperative of using vegan Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic's likeness in one of their topical ads.

"Djokovic is a vegan who won his 19th Grand Slam, and now, PETA India slams Amul for appropriating his image in an ad for the very product he denounces,” says PETA India CEO and expert cattle veterinarian Dr Manilal Valliyate.

On Monday, the animal rights organisation sent a letter to Amul, directing the dairy cooperative to pull down the advertisement, which it deems to be "deceptive." Djokovic, states PETA, is a vegan and therefore does not consume dairy.

This is not PETA's first offensive against Amul over the appropriation of vegan celebrities for its creatives. Last year, it had objected to using Joaquin Phoenix's caricature in one of its topical ads. Phoenix was fresh out of his win at the Academy awards, where he had delivered a moving speech on animal rights and cruelty towards bovines.

Dr Valliyate writes, “Today, many athletes and celebrities around the world, including tennis champion Venus Williams, Formula 1’s Lewis Hamilton, American football player Colin Kaepernick, and Olympic gold medallist and football player Alex Morgan, are eating vegan for improved health, concern for animals, or to help the environment. Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri has also been reported to eat vegan for improved recovery, digestion, and fitness. In fact, a documentary has been made on vegan athletes, called The Game Changers, which is available on Netflix. Even when athletes, stars, and consumers are not fully vegan, they are still increasingly opting for vegan foods.

PETA in its official communique also brought up cases of other dairy brands like Epigamia, Baskin Robbins and Hangyo who also feature plant-based options. It also mentioned Indian meat company Allana Group, which is working towards bringing Beyond Meat to India.

“Amul already produces foods that do not contain dairy, like peanut spread and a dark chocolate. Won’t you now discontinue the misleading ad featuring Novak Djokovic and consider making your company also known for delicious, healthful vegan milk?” wrote the PETA CEO.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)