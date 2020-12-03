Pepsi pays tribute to ‘King of Spices’

Beverage brand Pepsi paid a tribute to the ‘King of Spices’ Mahashay Dharmpal Gulati with a special post to salute his unwavering spirit of SWAG that he exhibited during his lifetime and bid farewell to him.

“An icon for generations, Mahashay Dharmpal Gulati was known for his resilience, living life to the fullest, and leaving behind a legacy that makes him a real Swagstar.



Celebrating the life of the trailblazer who rose from a humble beginning and inspired many generations, the legendary Mahashay Dharmpal Gulati was someone who was a true testimony of timeless Swag. His lively spirit and love for life taught everyone that age is just a number and what matters is the mindset.”