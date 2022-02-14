OYO wants us to love Monday as it’s Valentine’s Day

Once in 10 years, Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday. And yes, 2022 is that year. With this at the heart of its February campaign #LetLoveIn, OYO goes against the tide to add some affection to ‘Monday’ - the most unloved day of the week.

OYO’s global Valentine’s Day campaign will be seen across regions, including India, the USA, the UK and South-East Asia.

Be it ‘Monday Blues’ or calling it ‘The Day After The Fun day’, or the excessive need for a ‘Monday Sized Cup of Coffee’, the first day of the week receives a lot of hate across the globe. But what happens when the most romantic day of the year falls on the most disliked day of the week? For hospitality technology platform OYO, it’s an opportunity to break away from the loop of cliches surrounding V-Day. Through this unique campaign, OYO has taken a fun spin on meme culture around this mass pain and urges people to give love a chance, even when it's difficult to find love.

Born out of this insight, OYO kickstarts the #LetLoveIn campaign with a quirky animated digital film, followed by a slew of social media activations and a print ad campaign. The film starts with the unfriendly and unwelcomed entrance of Monday, while it journeys into our lives. As the day comes closer, it is met with ‘Love’. This ‘love’ transcends into the life of ‘Monday’, therefore, transforming it into a lovable and friendly being which we don’t relate it with. Smitten by ‘love’, Monday loses track of what it is doing and the city gets to breathe. The entire environment transforms into a romantic gala because ‘Monday Found Love’.

Mayur Hola, Head of Global Brand, OYO said, “Valentine's Day sees love pour forth from every nook and cranny. In a sea of love, how does a brand like OYO, own love? 14th of Feb 2022 though, came gift wrapped with an idea. Valentine’s Day falls on Monday, the most unloved one ever. And if an unloved Monday can #LetLoveIn, we can all make some time to spend with our families, friends, partners and indeed ourselves. Yes, even on a Monday. This message applies to everyone, everywhere and as such we are running with it globally. Hopefully our message of optimism rings true for you as well.”

Besides the animated film, the campaign is also visible across television, print, social media platforms and OYO’s owned channels. The concept of the brand campaign and script of the animated film has been developed and written by OYO’s global in-house brand team.

