Of Tanishq, Schitt’s Creek and of black & blue dresses- a vague opinion

Guest Column: Bodhisatwa Dasgupta, Founder, The Voice Company, writes why as consumers of content, we need to stop making a big deal about the things that we may not agree with

Almost half the country is talking about the Tanishq ad. Good for advertising, because till about a few years back, nobody really knew what the hell advertising even was. One of my aunts, for example, thought I painted billboards for a living.



Now, what can I say about the ad that hasn’t been said before? Honestly, not a lot, since everyone I know has given their verdict on it.



So I’ll talk about this lovely little show that I binge watched the pants off instead, cleverly connect it to the Tanishq ad, end with a philosophical point, and this article will get lots of likes and shares and I’ll feel validated for an hour.



In the show, David Rose has a thing with Stevie (who’s a girl). And when you’re watching it, you think, ‘oh, okay. I thought he was gay.’ And then, after this little fling is done, he has another fling with a guy. And you think, ‘ohhh, he’s not gay. He’s pansexual.’ Stevie and David actually talk about this, where David says the gender of the other person doesn’t really matter for him.



That bit right there, was nice. The entire show really, hits the spot. It was nice because it didn’t make a BIG DEAL about the things we normally DO make a big deal about. It was just a story about a family, made up of very different people, diverse in their tastes and likes and idiosyncrasies, together just trying to survive.



Just like the rest of us. Me, writing this fiendishly early in the morning on my balcony, gulping down coffee that’s gone horribly cold. You, reading this in the middle of the day, curious to know where this is going.



Each and every one of us is beautifully different. We follow different gods, wear different clothes, eat different kinds of food, laugh at different kind of shows, love differently, walk differently, talk differently, marry differently. At some point, we need to stop making a big deal about these differences.



As creators, we need to stop writing films about a Muslim family and a Hindu family, and we need to start writing films about this family and that family. Religion shouldn’t be the adhesive that holds the film together – human emotions should be. Which to my mind, to a certain extent, the Tanishq film does.



As consumers of content, we need to stop making a big deal about the things that we may not agree with. The world is full of things that aren’t familiar to us. If we start making a big deal about every little thing, we’re going to go batshit crazy (if we haven’t already.)



I see a lot of people defending the Tanishq ad saying it was a very brave piece of work. Personally, I found nothing brave about it. It was a nice story, told nicely. Showing two cultures adopting rituals of each other isn’t brave. It’s matter of fact. It’s what we’ve been doing for years. (My family for example, delivered a gigantic fish head to my ex wife’s house a day before our wedding, much to their shock. Ex in laws, not knowing what to do with said gigantic head sitting on the table looking at them, laughed the whole matter off.)



No, the ad wasn’t brave. Brave would have been if the woman suddenly went into labour, and gave birth to a three headed goblin, who flew around the room eating up all the decorations, getting stronger and bigger with every second, and in a strange turn of events, burst into an explosion of confetti.



That would have been brave, and should there be a divided opinion about the number of heads or the choice of confetti, THAT would have been a constructive way to spend time on the internet.



You know, like the time the internet went bonkers in 2015 about a dress. One half said it was black, and the other half said it was golden. I don’t recall any death threats being passed around like Halloween candy then.



The world needs more silly things like that.

Come on creators, do your thing. Chop chop.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com.