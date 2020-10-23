Norton 360 launches first communication campaign in India with Havas Group

NortonLifeLock has launched its first communications campaign in India earlier this month in support of Norton 360. The campaign aims to create awareness amongst consumers to help protect their data which they store on their devices or send via WiFi.

The communication pivots on the fact that, in our current times, our data is now even more vulnerable than ever and ‘prying eyes’ are on the prowl to steal it.

Without protection on our devices, hackers can easily see what we send over WiFi or peek into our devices and steal financial and personal information to use at their fancy. This B2C offering from Norton 360 gives the users multiple layers of protection which includes a VPN for online privacy, device security with anti-virus, password manager and more.

The integrated campaign goes beyond traditional duties to create an engaging consumer experience, spanning TV, OTT, Radio and Digital. The account is led by an integrated team from Havas Creative and Havas Media in India, while it is globally led by Havas Edge.

Janet Shi, Director, APJ Digital & Advertising, adds: “NortonLifelock is the world’s largest dedicated cyber security company, and with this new integrated media campaign, we aim to bring our award winning protection to even more Indian consumers and households, to keep you safe from the ever increasing and sophisticated cyber threats putting your privacy at risk. Our partnership with Havas India is an extension of our long-standing partnership with Havas Edge in the US, and we look forward to a rewarding journey ahead as we look to further grow our India business.”

Manas Lahiri, Managing Partner- North, Havas Gurgaon said: “A global leader in Internet security products, NortonLifeLock wanted to solidify their position in India through their multiple offerings. Havas, as their global partner, was chosen to execute this integrated campaign both from a media and creative perspective in India. The film narrates the importance of online security especially in the current situation where there has been a rise in cybercrimes.”