Neeraj Chopra shows how he stays “#HarWaqtKeLiyeTaiyaar” in Tata AIA’s new brand campaign

Life insurance company Tata AIA Life Insurance today unveiled its latest digital brand campaign, #HarWaqtKeLiyeTaiyaar, showcasing its brand ambassador and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. The first in the series of multiple communication pieces, premiered recently on YouTube.

The campaign has been launched as a digital first initiative with simple, clear, and inspirational messaging. The film captures the unpredictable nature of life through the lens of a sports personality as their lives are defined by significant highs and lows. What separates champion athletes from the also-rans is their quality of resilience and planned approach to continue their journey despite obstacles.

Life Insurance as a category deeply resonates this thought as it strives to support consumers with comprehensive protection as well as savings solutions. The campaign brings out this thought very well with its #HarWaqtKeLiyeTaiyaar messaging. It motivates us to always be prepared for whatever life has to offer us, staying determined to move ahead in pursuit of our goals.

Venky Iyer, EVP & Chief Distribution Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said, “Neeraj Chopra closely embodies Tata AIA’s core value - passion for excellence. He has consistently set high benchmarks and pioneered change through his dedication and determination to his sport. His commitment to reaching the summit is reflected in the extensive preparation he undertakes day in, day out. With the help of Neeraj, we hope to motivate our fellow Indians to secure themselves with the right protection and saving solutions, as they work hard to realise their dreams.”

Girish Kalra, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance added, “Our latest campaign #HarWaqtKeLiyeTaiyaar focuses on the need for all of us to stay secure with the right solutions while aiming high in life. Neeraj Chopra was a perfect fit for us to bring on board as our Brand Ambassador and face of our newly launched campaign, given his amazing connect with all Indians. Add to the fact that he has amply demonstrated the campaign core thought of #HarWaqtKeLiyeTaiyaar throughout his illustrious sports career.

The task of creating the campaign was entrusted to creative agency and production powerhouse, Forest Films. Sharing her experience, Shreya Shroff, Director, Forest Films said, “In life, like in sports, one has to be prepared for every eventuality. This preparation comes only with hard work and constant training. That’s the simple message we wanted to communicate with this film and our treatment and vision revolved around that in terms of cinematography with highly dynamic training shots and eventually Kunal Kapoor’s voice that brought the words of inspiration to life and gave the film the gravitas it demanded.”

