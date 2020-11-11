Mitron rolls out Diwali campaign with #mitronkidiwali

Mitron, the leading short-format video app, is spreading festive cheer with the launch of its Diwali campaign #mitronkidiwali starting today.

In keeping with the vibrant spirit of Diwali, users are invited to share their Diwali celebrations on the Mitron app, by participating in an exciting contest.

Adding to the festivities, Mitron has also launched catchy in-app music. Titled ‘Happy Diwali Mitron’, the toe-tapping song urges users to enjoy the festivities with family and friends - https://api.mitron.tv/v1/share?id=EwXl0Vl8XTO0arXNsr4

For the contest, users are invited to upload Diwali celebration videos with festive elements like rangoli, firecrackers, playing cards, Diwali cleaning, sweets, and festive attire. There are six categories for participants to choose from, which will then serve as the theme of the video. These include Miss Phuljadi #diwalidiva (best dressed female), Mr. Bomb. #diwalihunk (best dress male), Super Lit Diwali (#litdiwali best Diwali decoration), Jashn-e-Diwali (#diwaliparty2020 best Diwali celebration with family/friends) and Mitron ki Diwali (best Diwali video on the app). Content creators can participate in all the categories and create as many videos as they like. Six lucky winners are set to win some amazing prizes.

Commenting on the new campaign, Shivank Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO, Mitron, said: “The festival of lights is incomplete without the exchange of gifts with our near and dear ones. To lift the spirits of our users, we are pleased to spread some happiness and good cheer, with the Diwali contest. This contest is the perfect platform for users to showcase their creativity and talent whilst spreading festive merriment with their fellow Indians. For every campaign, we create original in-app tracks for users and creators. We believe in maintaining the festive cheer along with a refreshing music library.”

Mitron recently concluded the Navratri campaign #MitronWaliNavratri across 11 languages. Top content creators across categories participated in the contest. The campaign received a tremendous response with more than 24 million views.