Mercedes-Benz's new campaign targets social media-savvy AMG customers on Instagram

Mercedes-Benz today rolled out a new-age marketing campaign "Are you AMG-ready?”. The new campaign announces Mercedes-Benz India’s shift to new age performance marketing and underlines an important strategic move by the company to target social media-savvy AMG customers who are highly active on Instagram, some of them being semi-influencers in their own right.

The campaign video has been ideated and conceptualized by renowned British star photographer and filmmaker Rankin’s agency, Rankin Agency, London. It redefines the marketing playbook by leveraging ‘Instagram’ as its hero channel for promotion.

The campaign is a departure from the regular media mix and leverages customer-insight-driven performance marketing, catering to the lifestyle of AMG customers. It is designed to bind existing customers to the brand and conquer new target groups, while focussing on the timeless AMG spirit. The campaign introduces a new imagery and a confident tone- freedom-loving and rebellious - offering a glimpse of upcoming product campaigns that are set to excite the AMG customers and performance enthusiasts during the course of the year.

Commenting on the new campaign, Santosh Iyer, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India remarked, “The "Are you AMG-ready?” campaign aims at making the brand more desirable while simultaneously reaching new target groups. It showcases Mercedes-Benz’s sharp customer focus by repurposing the media mix to ensure maximum engagement with customers. Our AMG customers are adrenaline loving, feisty spirited digital natives who seek instant reaction and constant engagement from the brand. They are performance purists whose passion for the AMG brand has led them to become semi-influencers in their own right. The campaign salutes our AMG customers, their inspiring AMG spirit and passion for performance, which will strengthen the AMG brand further.”

“The campaign acknowledges the evolving psyche and AMG lifestyle of our customers and invites them to explore the infinite possibilities just like the powerful and scintillating personality of the AMG performance brand itself. We firmly believe "Are you AMG-ready?” campaign will redefine the marketing playbook for the future, and set a new instance for new-age performance marketing in India. The campaign also is a precursor to the introductions of some of the most exciting AMG products this year.” Elaborated Mr. Iyer

The campaign includes numerous Instagram assets each telling an individual story. They focus on four highlight vehicles from the AMG model portfolio: two historic milestones in the shape of the SLS AMG Electric Drive and the 300 E 5.6 AMG ("The Hammer") as well as two current vehicles in the form of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 and the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.

Embraced with efficiency and sporty looks, the AMG models are the true adrenaline of the luxury car. It is a blend of luxury, sportiness, performance, and team spirit; qualities that customers always rely on. AMG is currently systematically driving forward the transformation of the company and redefining the future of Driving Performance. True to its qualities, the campaign is built on the principle of creating a strong relationship between the brand and the customers who are bold, highly spirited, and powerful just like AMG.

