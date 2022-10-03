Melorra launches #HarGharMelorra campaign for festive season

Melorra, a D2C gold jewellery brand, has launched its new ad campaign #HarGharMelorra to mark the beginning of festivities this season.

“The ad campaign reiterates Melorra’s promise to adorn every Indian woman giving this festive season them the option to pick and choose from its wide range and designs for every single day of the festivities ahead. It pans out across various cities of the country including Roopnagar, Vijayawada, Asanasol, and Pune,” the company said.

The ad campaign has been released in English, Hindi and other regional languages celebrating the festive spirit.

Saroja Yeramilli, Founder and CEO of Melorra, said, “The purpose of our ad campaign is to let our customers know that we are available across the country at the click of a button. Our customers are in every nook and corner of India and we want to reiterate that we put in all the efforts to make modern jewellery, which is light weight and easy on the pocket, available to everyone. We at Melorra want to reach every Indian and provide them with options to go with their contemporary wardrobe. After 2 years of the Covid spell, this year people are going to be celebrating in a big way, with friends and family."

"With our 4 different festive collections, Melorra is all geared up to be the part of these celebrations. We have seen a growing demand for lightweight gold jewellery that women can wear everyday with their daily wear wardrobe. Our campaign, #HarGharMelorra, is yet another step in this direction, to reach out to the remotest of markets and also increase accessibility to our entire gamut of products to a larger cross section of customers. Our designs are inspired by global fashion trends and are just the perfect choice for every occasion, be it festive or simple every day wear. We launch a new collection every Friday and have on offer over 18000 designs in gold and diamond. Our aim is to amalgamate the passion that Indians have for gold, with the change in perspectives and palates which comes out beautifully in our designs,” she added.

