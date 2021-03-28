Madhur Sugar hits the sweet spot with its campaign #Madhur Pal

The campaign all comes together with a callout that gets users to share their own Madhur moments

Madhur Sugar has launched its new films to celebrate the pure joy of eating. Family is the root of all joy, sweetness, integrity and bonding, and it can all come together beautifully over sharing even a simple cup of tea. The country’s most loved refined sugar is characterized by a touch of fun, an innocent banter and a deep abiding love. Launched with the tagline ‘Taaki Mithaas Khilti Rahe’, the brand, through the campaign, intends to identify, celebrate and share every sweet, relatable moment of their consumers' day-to-day life.

The campaign all comes together with a callout that gets users to share their own Madhur moments. Following through with a vision to highlight our users’ very own stories as thumb-stoppers all year round. The campaign also has known personalities like Krystle D’Souza, Sanaya Irani and husband Mohit Sehgal sharing their #MadhurPal with us. Panning across the digital ecosystem to also become a part of quick snackable content bites seamlessly integrated into our users’ OTT and online content viewing experience.

The strategy behind it being three fold - Drive awareness via the films, build consideration associating with relevant influencers and eventually give our users countless occasions to celebrate everyone's sweet tooth in the family with Madhur Sugar.

Satbir Sindhu, President Marketing & OD at Madhur Sugar has expressed his satisfaction with the campaign, saying “Madhur Sugar has been a favourite with homemakers for decades. They understand the value of good health and happiness.

The TVC embraces the joy of family time spent together, especially after the harrowing days post the Coronavirus pandemic. Health and hygiene has become the primary focus, especially for the elderly and children. We endeavour to bring to Indians the joy of eating pure and hygienic sweets, cooked at home, in the warmth of family time. Madhur Sugar brings you the purity of sweetness time and again”.

