Liqvd Asia bags creative mandate of Go First

Liqvd Asia has won the web and mainline creative media mandate of Go First airline.

Founded as GoAir and recently rebranded as Go First, the brand is the aviation foray of the 285-year-old Wadia Group.

“The business was won in a tightly contested multi-agency pitch, which saw leading agencies participate. Liqvd Asia’s aim is to enable GO FIRST to not only become relevant to its digital audience but also make it an airline of choice for regular fliers,” the agency said in a statement.

“The agency will be responsible for managing the creative communications of the company and will focus on the young and business travellers. The aim of the partnership is to create communication that reaches out and connects with India’s value-conscious flyers who seek comfortable, on-time service at attractive airfares. It will have to balance between making the brand approachable while not losing the aspiration that India's young travellers seek. It is a task expected to challenge and stimulate creative thinking for the agency and brand, at various levels,” read the statement.

Speaking about the win, Arnab Mitra, Managing Director, Liqvd Asia, said, “We are honored and extremely delighted to be partnering with GO FIRST. GO FIRST is one of the leading homegrown airline brands and is growing at a phenomenal pace. This is a major win for Liqvd Asia and it provides us with amazing opportunities to highlight the depth of our creative and strategic capabilities. There are lots of opportunities to communicate with target audiences via multiple touch points, and to really bring the brand into the digital space.”

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First, on the appointment of Liqvd Asia as the brand’s creative agency, said, “We are happy to on-board Liqvd Asia as our creative communications agency. Digital and ATL-led creative communication is a key focus area for GO FIRST. We are happy to partner with Liqvd Asia to help us drive engagement with our passengers and stakeholders across digital and other marketing media/platforms like print, OOH, radio and the like. During our detailed evaluation process, Liqvd Asia demonstrated key attributes including sharp insights and data-led approach which we believe will add value to GO FIRST’s creative communication roadmap. We are certain that the strength and experience the whole team at Liqvd Asia has at using consumer insights and category-defying creativity will help us in establishing right consumer connect. We look forward to partnering with Liqvd Asia in our efforts to provide a holistic and innovative communication experience to our passengers.”

