LinkedIn’s new brand campaign encourages professionals to #FindTheBalance

The campaign is a reminder for professionals to hit pause, reconnect with loved ones, and find a new idea of balance

Online professional network LinkedIn has launched a new brand campaign in India, #FindTheBalance that provokes honest conversations about the realities of working from home and the struggle of finding work-life balance amid the pandemic. The 60-second brand film aims to inspire professionals to find a new perspective, a new idea of balance, and urges them to look beyond their professional life, embrace their personal identities, and reconnect with their loved ones, colleagues, and friends.

In the last 15 months, the Indian workforce has been struggling to cope with the blurred lines between personal and professional lives. In fact, LinkedIn’s ‘Future of Work’ perception study reveals that more than 1 in 3 professionals in India are burnt out due to increased workload and stress, and 9 in 10 professionals believe a hybrid work model is essential for work-life balance.

“Professionals in India are grappling with burnout at this time, and our Future of Work perception study also finds that today professionals value work-life balance (52%) even more than job security (50%). The #FindTheBalance brand campaign is a reminder for our members to hit pause, reconnect with their family, friends, and colleagues, and find a new idea of balance. As the world of work continues to evolve, we are committed to fostering a sense of community for our members to connect, spark conversations, share ideas, and encourage each other to build flexible schedules and a well-rounded lifestyle,” says Sivaram Parameswaran, Head of Brand Marketing, Asia Pacific at LinkedIn.

Through the daily routine of two professionals with varied job roles and at different life stages, the 60-second brand film highlights how professionals today are struggling to keep up with the expectations and demands of their personal lives. Conceptualized and produced by creative agency The Glitch, the treatment leans towards sound design and familiar visuals to showcase two protagonists, who are stuck in a never-ending loop of monotony that is a reflection of the world we are in. The film ends with heart-warming moments shared between the protagonists and their loved ones, and are a reminder of how we can redefine the balance in our lives.

Professionals in India are also taking to LinkedIn to spark conversations, and share tips and learnings about how they can #FindTheBalance to beat the pandemic blues.

Vani Kola, Managing Director at Kalaari Capital, shares tips on how she has found the right balance while working from home, “Have something that gives you thinking time and me-time. For me, it's my daily meditation,” she writes. For Ankur Warikoo, Founder Nearbuy.com, a regimented schedule has worked best. He writes, “Having dinner by 6.30 pm, and winding down with family after that; and going to bed by 9.30 pm, that sets up for a balanced next day.” “In these uncertain times, it has become easy to prioritize everything else before carving out time to deal with our feelings, emotions, and even anxiety,” shares Adhil Shetty. “So, I’d like to remind you that in this whirlwind of the current pandemic and resulting anxieties that have strung us along for over a year, take a step back once in a while to take a breath and spend time on yourself and your family.”

The brand campaign is live on LinkedIn and other digital channels including YouTube.

