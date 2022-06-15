Let’s not become machines & let’s not speak to machines: Santosh Padhi

The 9th edition of IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 held in Mumbai on June 14 saw Santosh Padhi, Chief Creative Officer of Weiden+Kennedy, addressing the winners as young superstars of the media and advertising industry.

Drawing a sharp contrast with the emerging talents in the industry, Padhi said, “What I don’t have is the energy that most of you have.” Speaking on the positive outlook that these young minds have, he said: “This is what makes you who you are and that is the reason why you guys are celebrated, not only here but across the country.”

Commenting on the younger generation and the power they have in becoming changemakers of the future, Padhi said, “You guys make 55% of our population. That’s the future, that’s you. You are going to rule the nation, not only the nation, I think the entire world. So, feel blessed that you guys are at the right time. I think nothing can be best than what we are in this industry. All the brands are believing in the narrative of advertising, marketing, and building brands - be it old or new - and you guys are at the right time. They are coming to you - tell their stories, tell their narratives. So, this is a wonderful time for you guys.”

Santosh Padhi also commented on the ever-changing digital narrative of the media and advertising industry. He said, “You guys are going to be the “sutradhar” of this transformation. The nation is going through a lot of transformation, the industry is going through a massive transformation. You guys will take this narrative and take this chariot into an amazing space, no doubt about it.”

He concluded his speech with a heartfelt message to the young winners, “In this tech digital world, ultimately we will be speaking to human beings. Don’t forget that we are human beings, we’ll always be speaking to human beings so keep that human soul intact. Let’s not become machines and let’s not speak to machines. If we keep your human soul intact, and in place, wonderful things will pan out.”

