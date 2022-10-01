Kartik Aaryan turns on the charm in new Bata commercial

Inspired by the celebratory spirit of the festive season, India’s leading footwear brand Bata India, has launched the Impressions Collection. Featuring Kartik Aryan, the collection launch is an extension of the 360-degree title campaign, It’s Got to be Bata.

As the year rounds up, the last few months are marked by a spirit of festivities across India - from Durga Pujo, to Diwali, Christmas and New Year. Families and friends come together to feast, celebrate and create timeless memories. Whether it’s a wedding or a casual get-together with friends, consumers want to make the most of these moments and they are eager to indulge in new fashion to look good.

Bata India’s new Impressions Collection is derived from the consumer insight that great shoes and apparel gets one noticed and kickstarts conversations at get-togethers and parties – If it’s a celebration, It’s Got to be Bata.

Commenting on the new launch, Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO, Bata India Limited said, “Bata India, as a brand, is woven into the cultural fabric of India. As the nation gets ready to revel in festivities, we are proud to present our new Impressions Collection - a wide array of stylish footwear ranging from ethnic to western and fusion to get you ready for any celebratory occasion, re-iterating the message -- If it’s a celebration, It’s Got to be Bata.

Featuring Bata, Bata Red Label, Marie Claire, Hush Puppies and Naturalizer brands; the collection has an extensive range of glimmering block heels, comfort wedges, festive juttis and fusion sneakers. The collection will further strengthen Bata’s proposition as the one-stop destination for all footwear needs.”

Bata’s new campaign film, conceptualized by Contract Advertising follows Kartik Aryan and Wamiqa Gabbi at a party and Wamiqa mistakenly steps on his shoes. Kartik is instantly impressed by her gold metallic block heels and tries to initiate a conversation. Wamiqa, however, smilingly walks away with a witty reply. When their paths cross again, it is Kartik’s Bata shoes that catch her attention and leave a lasting impression. The TVC ends with a snippet of the all-new Impressions Collection – styles that match every occasion.

Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, Chief Creative Officer, Contract India, said: “A simple compliment ‘I like your shoes. It suits you.’ can start off a conversation on every occasion, through all your fashion phases.

When we dress well, it makes an impression. All of us grab on to attires that capture confidence at a single glance, while the perfect pair of shoes top it off from the bottom up. With this campaign, we encapsulated the role shoes play as a conversation starter in every celebration, and Kartik Aryan and Wamiqa Gabbi’s friendly banter beautifully convey the message.”

