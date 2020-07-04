Jyothy Labs launches #VocalforLocal campaign supporting Aatmanirbhar Bharat

FMCG company Jyothy Labs Limited has launched a television campaign in support of the #Vocalforlocal appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film narrates the journey of the company’s legacy since 1983 through a beautifully scripted song that describes the ethos and values of the company.

The launch comes at a time when the entire nation is witnessing an emotion of patriotism and self-reliance. The campaign focusses on the centricity of Jyothy Labs’ evolution and functioning being driven by ‘Bharat’. It depicts the joy and happiness of being a true Indian homegrown company serving its consumers through its various innovative products across the nation.

Expressing delight on the launch, Jyothy MR, Managing Director, Jyothy Labs Limited said “With a soul that reflects India for all intents and purposes, Jyothy Labs hereby pledges strong support to the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative made by our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. In the last 37 years of our existence we have thought, worked and served as an Indian keeping our nation and citizens at the forefront. Our single most important objective since inception was to contribute in nation building by serving the discerning consumer with innovative products that not only fulfils a need but become life changing solutions. With a new Television campaign supporting the Vocal for Local initiative, we want to reiterate our intentions of being ‘‘vocal about local’ products and help them become global.”

Supporting the Vocal for Local initiative and to become a part of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, Jyothy Labs started the campaign through BTL activities in May 2020, followed by Print ads in national dailies showcasing it’s ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made for India’ products. The TVC will furthermore propel its strong support for the VFL initiative and also strengthen it’s connect with the Indian consumers.