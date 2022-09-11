Infectious Advertising curates witty campaign for Tata Capital

Infectious Advertising has conceptualized and created the latest campaign for Tata Capital's Moneyfy App. The three-film campaign chronicles various things that people nowadays do ‘ek ungli se’ (with one finger).

The campaign questions people’s sensibilities and underlines the ease with which one can invest through the Moneyfy app.



Commenting on the campaign, Ramanuj Shastry, Co-founder and Director, Infectious, said: “Investing is tedious business and millennials and the Gen-Z don’t subscribe to the complicated. Moneyfy solves a real problem by simplifying investment for them. We really enjoyed working on these films and hope they inspire more young people to invest.”

Abonty Banerjee, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Tata Capital said: “Our latest campaign focuses on how investing and customization is convenient through Moneyfy with everything accessible instantaneously. Using Moneyfy is a great way for Gen Z to dip their toes into investing waters. The app provides one with all the tools they require to make an informed investment decision. We’re sure the campaign will resonate with our audience.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)