In new campaign, Obeetee highlights how its carpets are for every home

Empty houses are turned into homes by those who live in them, by the experiences they share and the memories they make. At Obeetee, we believe everything that’s in the home, animate or inanimate, is part of their memories and stories. To add to it, Obeetee is launching the ‘Add Life To Your Home’ campaign, to further the idea that OBEETEE carpets belong in every home in the and are for everyone.

OBEETEE, one of the oldest and most trusted handcrafted carpet companies, believes in the idea that the floor is a blank canvas that we can use to express our inner selves. With OBEETEE carpets, corners turn into reading nooks, a blank foyer turns into a meditative space, a patio turns into a late-night conversation spot, and so much more. Along with stories of its own, an OBEETEE carpet adds life to living spaces like no other and with its wide range of collections, there is something for everyone.

To help us do this, OBEETEE has joined hands with celebrated artists from different fields, showcasing how OBEETEE adds life to your home while letting your individuality shine through. The campaign features actors Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh, architect Sanjay Puri, designer Tarun Tahiliani, and musicians Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

Talking about the campaign, Ms. Angelique Dhama, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), OBEETEE Retail, says, “We are thrilled to announce our debut digital campaign. It is the little things that truly add meaning and value to the monotony of everyday life and OBEETEE helps you do that. OBEETEE rugs are made as a result of a wide array of inspirations and visions, each of our collections aims to embody something different. With OBEETEE, there is something for everyone to love and that is what we aim to showcase with this campaign. We are honoured to join hands with such esteemed artists to help us spread this message in the most natural and awe-inspiring way.”

The campaign highlights different artists in their own elements, and how they elevate their surroundings with OBEETEE carpets. Composed in the most beautiful and emotional shots, this campaign provides a glimpse into the incredible world of opulence and serenity that OBEETEE opens up for everyone. Whether it’s for a couple catching up over a glass of wine after a long day, a young woman working away at her desk, a boy excited with his favourite television show, OBEETEE can effortlessly uplift any setting and surface and add life to it.

