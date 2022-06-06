Advertisement

Jury for IAA Leadership Awards 2022 announced

RPG Enterprises Chairperson Harsh Goenka named jury chair

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 6, 2022 12:18 PM  | 1 min read
IAA

The International Advertising Association (IAA) India chapter has announced the jury for its leadership awards – an effort to honour individuals who have made enormous professional contributions and delivered business success to companies in the fields of marketing, advertising, and media.

 The stellar jury chaired by RPG Enterprises Chairperson Harsh Goenka includes INSPACe Chairperson & Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ex-MD & CEO Pawan Goenka, ITC Limited Divisional Chief Executive Foods Hemant Malik, Titan Company Limited CEO – Watches & Wearables Division Suparna Mitra,  PhillipCapital India MD & CEO Vineet Bhatnagar, Cuemath CEO Vivek Sundar, and Transsion India CEO Arijeet Talapatra.

 

