Jury for IAA Leadership Awards 2022 announced

The International Advertising Association (IAA) India chapter has announced the jury for its leadership awards – an effort to honour individuals who have made enormous professional contributions and delivered business success to companies in the fields of marketing, advertising, and media.

The stellar jury chaired by RPG Enterprises Chairperson Harsh Goenka includes INSPACe Chairperson & Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ex-MD & CEO Pawan Goenka, ITC Limited Divisional Chief Executive Foods Hemant Malik, Titan Company Limited CEO – Watches & Wearables Division Suparna Mitra, PhillipCapital India MD & CEO Vineet Bhatnagar, Cuemath CEO Vivek Sundar, and Transsion India CEO Arijeet Talapatra.

The winners will be decided in a two-stage selection process – the first stage will look at data and shortlisting the professionals; the second will be the final selection of winners by the jury. The IAA Leadership Awards are an annual affair given in front of 500 senior marketing, advertising, and media professionals, ad described on the IAA website.

