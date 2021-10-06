How Brandmovers localised the global #LetsVogue campaign for Vogue Eyewear

Recently, Vogue Eyewear roped in Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu as its ambassador in India to introduce its signature #LetsVogue campaign. It portrayed Taapsee in a series of relatable situations, emotions, and conversations that the contemporary woman holds with herself while she goes about her day and became an instant hit. exchange4media recently interacted with the brand and the agency behind the work, Brandmovers about the campaign, its popularity and its next phase. Edited excerpts follow:

Can you take us through the entire concept and idea behind the #LetsVogue campaign?

Gunjan Saigal, Brand Business Head Vogue Eyewear: “#LetsVogue is our global communication platform that recognizes all our consumers are vogue-era in real life and invites them to join the movement to celebrate their individuality and everything that makes them who they are – which is their vogue. The campaign mirrors everyday emotions of modern Indian women with Taapsee leading the narrative with her unmatched authenticity and effortless style."

Suvajyoti Ghosh, Founder & MD Brandmovers India: "Vogue Eyewear partnered with us to promote their newest range of products in association with Tapsee Pannu through an integrated campaign. The idea was to use Tapsee’s effervescent personality as a representation of the modern Indian woman and show exactly how well the new range of eyewear fits into that lifestyle. We hope the consumers are able to see themselves represented in this campaign and feel inspired to embrace Vogue Eyewear in their everyday style.”

How was Brandmovers India involved in the execution of the campaign across media?

Suvajyoti Ghosh: “Brandmovers was roped in to localise the #LetsVogue campaign for India. I feel most global brands miss out doing this in the right way when they launch their global campaigns in India without localisation and it mostly becomes a re-run of a global ad that does not connect well with the Indian audience. For Vogue eyewear, we concepted the local film and campaign centered on Taapsee, along with a print photoshoot and digital content pieces."

Adrijaa Sanyal Senior Creative Director Brandmovers India: “The idea with this film was to create a perspective for our consumers to look at life through the lens of Vogue Eyewear. The new range of products from the brand inspires one to embrace fashion in a way that leaves a mark of personal style in everything that they do. If life can be made to look cool, living becomes a lot more fun - that’s what we’re essentially trying to convey through the film and the campaign as a whole.”

How has shooting for campaigns changed in the ongoing pandemic era? Did you face any challenges in executing this campaign?

Elroy Rodricks, Head Creative and Strategy Brandmovers India: "Apart from the initial days of Zoom shoots things now have returned mostly back to normal on the campaign shoots front for us. Along with our partner teams we have safety protocols in place working like clockwork to ensure testing of everyone on set to, cordoning off areas to only essential teams, mask safety, etc so that the actual shoots are unaffected while keeping everyone safe.”

“With the team at Vogue Eyewear we have a relationship built over years of successful campaigns which I feel gives them the confidence to trust us to conceptualise, plan and execute their biggest campaigns year on year. This year being no different, the times were challenging but the work between the teams was as seamless as always."

The film has been receiving massive traction on Youtube. Can you tell us how you plan to explore this ahead, especially on digital platforms?

Gunjan Saigal, Brand Business Head Vogue Eyewear: "We are thrilled that the campaign has been appreciated! Aside from social and digital platforms, we have also received great responses from relevant stakeholders through our print and in-store (physical and e-commerce) campaigns. We will continue to amplify the campaign till festive period along with Taapsee in her relevant engagements."

Audiences’ preference has evolved drastically in the last 1 year. How have you incorporated that in marketing this activity?

Gunjan Saigal, Brand Business Head Vogue Eyewear: "This evolution has been ongoing for some time; gen Z is increasingly engaging in real, relatable, and authentic conversations and looks for this ethos in their favourite brands, too. Our campaigns echo the brand ethos and carry a perfect blend of genuineness and playfulness in the expression of fashion."

Adrijaa Sanyal Senior Creative Director Brandmovers India: "The entire communication rings true to the current mindset of our audience. The voice-over is one of hope and celebrating oneself even if they’re going about living life on their own. Visually we’ve tried to hold up the beauty of life in solo, where Taapsee can be seen clearing out the past and moving forward into the future, pretty much summing up the need of the hour for society as a whole. Our intention was to be relatable to the contemporary young urban women which I think we’ve been able to do quite well with this film."

