Healthcare & nutrition brands have hiked digital ad spends: Abhinav Srivastava

The extended Covid pandemic and its multiple waves across the world have prompted major healthcare brands and advertisers to focus more on digital platforms in 2022. Amid the crisis, the leading healthcare brands have raised the digital ad spend by 35-40 percent within two years, says Abhinav Srivastava, COO of D Yellow Elephant, which is part of the SPG, a PR & Advocacy group.

The SPG Group handles several healthcare brands like Abbott, Roche, Sanofi, Novartis, IPA, Abbvie (Allergen), Bayer and Sputnik-V. In the Integrated and Digital domain, their clients are J&J, Sanofi, Varian Siemens Healthinier, ConvaTec, Mankind Specialities, Sputnik-V, Herbalife, PSI, and Marico.

In a conversation with e4m, Srivastava said, “Policies and regulations often led the healthcare sector to hold back from upfront visible communications. When the pandemic shifted the focus towards public healthcare, pharma companies realized that if they wanted to be part of this conversation, they had to be online and visible in a thought-provoking way. This sets the ball rolling and 2022 is going to see a continuation of that.”

People have understood the value of digital media and communications while also shouldering the responsibility that comes with it, says Srivastava adding, “In 2022, we can expect a more streamlined approach in this regard where everyone learns from their hits and misses to evolve and come up with better campaigns.”

On the share of digital Adex in the total ad spend of healthcare brands, he says, “In the last 2 years, digital has taken precedence over everything. Digital ad spends have increased by nearly 35-40% because those who never even considered investing in this space before, had to do it during the pandemic. The overall outlay of marketing, advertising and communications has changed.”

When asked that within the digital domain, which platform gets the lion's share among social media, paid search, videos, influencers etc., he said every platform contribute in their own unique way. “Each of these platforms contributes in their own way. Every domain and company has its own targets and preferences. For instance, the over-the-counter (OTC) drug segment focuses more on social media and paid searches to get more engagement. However, the B2B segment relies heavily on influencer engagement and videos to get their message across", Srivastava said.

During the conversation, Srivastava pointed out that even the B2B segment is now heavily exploring the social media and digital space and that is really the big shift we will see in the coming year.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)