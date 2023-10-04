Godrej Agrovet gets Jimmy Shergill to endorse cattle feed

Vicks Cough Drops has joined hands with cricketer Yuvraj Singh to unveil its new #VicksKholIndiaBol Cheer Anthem. The #VicksKholIndiaBol cheer anthem celebrates our nation’s boundless enthusiasm for cricket and aims to enable 142 crore Voice champions to cheer for their team this cricket season.

Vicks Cough Drops has always been known for its iconic campaigns highlighting how it has enabled Indians to speak up in critical moments of life without any khich khich. This cricket season, Vicks Cough Drops presents a fresh musical take on keeping the Cricket Fans at the center and giving them a khich khich free voice to cheer for their team.

Sahil Sethi, Category Leader - Personal Healthcare, P&G India stated, " This cricket season, Vicks cough drops is delighted to launch the #VicksKholIndiaBol anthem in collaboration with Yuvraj Singh, to inspire millions to cheer aloud with a khich khich free voice and support their team with a josh like never before. The lyrics of the anthem reveal how voices have the power to make the loudest cheer, how cheers can turn tables during a match and multifold the passion of cricket fans from every nook and corner of our country. Towards ensuring that no cheer goes unheard, we have also partnered with India Signing Hands to create a fun-filled version of this anthem in Indian sign language for the estimated 6.3 crore strong hearing impaired community, who share the same passion and enthusiasm for the game. With this anthem, Vicks cough drops is celebrating the unity in diversity that defines our nation and it’s love for the game.”

Speaking about the anthem cricket icon Yuvraj Singh shared, “There is nothing more motivating for a player than the encouraging cheers of our fans. I am thrilled to be a part of the #VicksKholIndiaBol anthem as we call on cricket lovers to become Voice champions and cheer out loud. The #VicksKholIndiaBol Cricket anthem not only promotes unity and inclusivity in cheering for India but serves as a powerful reminder that when we unite our voices, there is nothing we cannot achieve. I also enjoyed learning and performing the anthem in Indian sign language and thank Vicks and India Signing hands for this opportunity to connect with this very special community of cricket fans.”

Although India is home to a remarkable 142 Crore cheers, approximately 6.3 Crore cheers remain unheard, and this significant fraction belongs to the hearing-impaired community. Hence, this cricket season, Vicks Cough Drops has collaborated with India Signing Hands - an organization dedicated to promoting Education, Awareness, and Accessibility for the Deaf Community in India - for a specially curated Indian sign language version featuring passionate fans from the community and Yuvraj himself grooving to it.

Mr. Alok Kejriwal, Founder & CEO – India Signing Hands shared, “As a deaf individual I faced difficulties in acquiring news from channels or communicating with hearing people due to lack of accessibility tools such as interpreters and subtitles. Realising that many deaf persons would also be facing the same issues, a group of us came together to start India Signing Hands (ISH) with the goal of providing solutions to “Accessibility” issues faced by the deaf people in India. Vicks has been a household brand for many of us, and we were so excited to be approached by Vicks to create this one-of-its-kind fun anthem in Indian sign language to enable the deaf to also join in to cheer during this cricket season. The anthem will soon be released on our social channels reaching over 6 lakh members of the community. We applaud Vicks Cough Drops for this inclusive effort and thank Yuvraj for his enthusiastic support.”

This iconic #VicksKholIndiaBol anthem has been curated and conceptualized by Vicks India in partnership with LK Saatchi & Saatchi. “For generations, Vicks Cough drops has been getting rid of your khich-khich and soothing itchy throats. But this time around, the challenge to us was slightly different. With the cricket season around the corner Vicks wanted to create noise (pun intended!) in an unconventional way. The cheering/voice connect to the brand was obvious. But how do we slice this one differently? How do we avoid getting lost in the slew of cricket anthems? Multiple jamming sessions later, the team began the search for India’s ‘Voice Champions’, garnering support from 142 crore Indians through a rousing anthem that features the ‘six sixes’ man himself-Yuvraj Singh and over 220 cast members! It’s been a long and satisfying ride for us, partnering with Vicks team who have indulged and rooted for us all the way” said Rohit Malkani, Jt. National Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi