Future Generali gets Anil Kapoor, SlowCheeta to rap out return-on-health benefits

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited has unveiled a new music video-led campaign featuring actor Anil Kapoor and rapper SlowCheeta. The campaign has been conceptualised by What’s Your Problem, a Wondrlab company.



The campaign revolves around the company’s comprehensive individual and floater health policy, Health Super Saver.

“This unique product offers customers 80% off on premium for a claim-free year and is aimed to encourage youth to consider their health in monetary terms and recognise it as a valuable monetary asset in the long term. The rap video, called The Health Rap, introduces the concept of Return On Health (ROH) and demonstrates to the audience how they can earn a return on investment on their most important asset – their health,” the company said.



“The video features Anil Kapoor, a celebrity who personifies the concept of ROH thanks to his overall fitness and looks that belie his age. He is the perfect example of someone who earns ROH, making him the ideal celebrity to take Future Generali’s new health insurance plan to the youth. In this fun, quirky rap video, Anil Kapoor and Slow Cheeta advise the audience to start earning ROH on their own through the Health Super Saver plan. The video was shot in the style of a typical rap song, making this a piece of entertaining, relatable content,” it added.

Speaking about the campaign, Ruchika Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited, said, “The Health Super Saver policy has a strong value proposition with 80% discount on premium for a claim-free year. We know that the younger age group makes fitness a priority and are more likely to have a claimless year, and both our product and campaign are curated for this segment.”

She added, “Anil Kapoor is one of the fittest and most loved actors across age groups. On the other hand, we have SlowCheeta, whose contemporary music resonates so well with our audience. We are confident that a blend of these personalities will strike a chord with young Indians and create the desired appeal and affinity towards the health insurance category.”

Through this initiative, we don’t only want to just extend insurance penetration to a newer, younger audience for the health insurance category but also want to start a conversation that insurance is not a cost or a loss but is a protection which needs to be taken in younger age whereby waiting periods, higher premiums and co-pays can be avoided at old-age.”

Speaking about the campaign, Amit Akali, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Wondrlab, said, “Anil Kapoor is one of the few actors who has stayed fit throughout this career and looks much younger than his current age. He is loved by audiences of all ages, helping him to stay relevant, especially with iconic films such as Dil Dhadakne Do and AK vs AK under his belt. Health insurance as a category can get grim, especially when the audience in question is the youth with their whole lives ahead of them. Bringing Anil Kapoor together with a young star like SlowCheeta to rap out the benefits of Future Generali’s Health Super Saver is the ideal way to reach the youth. The financially savvy people are aware of the term 'Return On Investment' and seek to know the ROI of anything they invest their time or money in. Today’s audience is looking for content and a music video, by Anil Kapoor no less, seemed an interesting way to sell health insurance.”



The campaign will be spread across digital (social media, OTT, digital and influencer marketing) and also on OOH.

