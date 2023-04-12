Foods brand Yu launches quirky campaign with Hardik Pandya

Attuned to the country’s undying love for food and cricket, Swiggy is back with two witty television commercials (TVCs) to communicate the special offers and discounts under its “Match Day Mania” campaign for the ongoing cricket season. This multi-platform campaign underlines the brand’s commitment to offering unparalleled convenience through quick deliveries of food on match days.

In these TVCs, a mock courtroom setting has been enacted to promote discount offers of flat Rs 125 off on orders of more than Rs 249 from Swiggy. In the first TVC, a prosecutor passes on this phone to the defense lawyer who then shares it with his client saying “acha offer hai, le lena chahiya”. The judge, Neena Gupta, suspecting a secret settlement between the two parties questions them. However, it turns out to be a discount offer on Swiggy, leading to chaos in the courtroom with everyone checking their phones. The judge asks for “order” in the courtroom, and mumbles “order” to her attendant, directing him to order from Swiggy.

In the second TVC, the judge tells the defense lawyer that there’s no possibility of reducing the fine that has been levied on the accused; “it’s a court order, not a Swiggy order” the judge reminds him. She then proceeds to offer him a “Pizza” to which he responds, “No objection your honour.”

Swiggy has a penchant for coming up with witty ads with a hilarious take on real-life situations. After successfully integrating cricket commentary in their ads in the previous years, the latest TVCs, with their tongue-in-cheek courtroom humour, reel the viewers into the storytelling and clearly communicate the campaign’s proposition. The 25-second ads will run in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.

Commenting on the new campaign Sneha John, Director, Brand Marketing at Swiggy, said, “For viewers, ordering their favourite food to go with the cricketing action has become an important part of the match-viewing experience. For years now, Swiggy has been enhancing this further with discounts and special offers. People watch cricket to have a good time, and it is important that our ads speak to them in a light-hearted, fun way that has now become characteristic of Swiggy. ”

Deepan Ramachandran Founder and Creative Director, Mind Your Language! said “The only numbers that interest people during match hours are the scores. So, to communicate an exciting discount offer, it must be in a disruptive setup. While the ads show an everyday courtroom coming alive with the mention of the offer, we believe that every household will also sit up and take notice of it.”

Pandiyaraj, Creative Director of Mind Your Language! adds “Be it any serious situation, food makes it immediately lighter. And when you add an exciting offer like Swiggy Match Day Mania to mix, the fun is even more.”

Recently the platform was in the news when a post showing an elevator full of Swiggy delivery partners during a Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match went viral on social media. The user had shared the picture with the caption “No. of Swiggy guys in a building is directly proportional to how interesting the match is.”

With the cricket season underway, Swiggy’s Match Day Mania is back with offers valid from March 31 to May 28. Customers can avail of great deals during match hours across Swiggy’s food delivery services.

Swiggy has also launched the “Pick your Team” campaign, a limited period offer that began on March 25 and got over half a million registrations in the first week of its launch. Once users choose their respective team, they receive reminders on the app on the days their team is playing so that they may pair those games with great offers. The maximum number of users have chosen Chennai as their favourite team so far, followed by Bangalore and Mumbai.

“Match Day Mania” has over 40,000 partner restaurants to satisfy the food cravings of fans during the cricket season. With Swiggy Dineout, users can watch live screenings of matches and cheer their favourite teams while dining at the top restaurants in their city – all this while saving up to 40 per cent on their food bill. Team pickers additionally get coupons worth Rs 200 on food bills of Rs 2000 and above. On Instamart, “Match Day Mania” offers discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected collections during match hours. Those who pick a team get an additional 10 per cent off on the days their team plays.