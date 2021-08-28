Fitness is not an option, Cult.fit stresses in its latest campaign

First film in the campaign has gone live on TV and OTT platforms during the India vs England test matches and will extend into the IPL season. Second film to come soon

Fitness platform Cult.fit has kicked off its marketing campaign across multiple platforms - ‘Fitness is not an option’.

With a mix of popular culture and humour, the brand aims to communicate that fitness should be on everybody’s radar. With the launch of this campaign, cult.fit wants to inspire people to get started on or get back into their fitness journeys and make it a top priority.

The first TVC in the campaign has gone live on TV and OTT platforms during the ongoing India vs England test matches and will extend into the IPL season which is set to resume on 19th September. This is the first in a series of ads in this domain. The second TVC in the campaign will follow in the coming weeks.

Top fitness influencers and content creators will be collaborating with cult.fit to promote the message ‘Fitness is not an option’ across their social media accounts.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Naresh Krishnaswamy, Growth and Marketing Head, cult.fit, said: “We are thrilled to be rolling out this campaign which redefines how fitness has been viewed till now. Our goal is to inspire people to think about fitness as a necessity. By leveraging humour and popular culture, which is a first in this industry, we want to land our message and have an impact. We are excited for everyone to see it and aim to motivate people to be proactive about getting fit.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)