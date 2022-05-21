Finolex Cables launches campaign with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

Finolex Cables Limited has introduce actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as its brand ambassadors while announcing a brand refresh with the launch of a new 360-degree campaign - 'No Stress. Finolex’. To ensure the brand engages with the youth of India, Finolex Cables has roped in the next-gen heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and the new dream girl of the nation Kiara Advani as brand ambassadors.

The new campaign has 3 TVC with the actors.

Talking on the brand refresh, Deepak Chhabria, Executive Chairman, Finolex Cables said, “Driven by a set of timeless values and a contemporary vision, Finolex Cables has always provided quality products to its customers, which we will continue to do with our refreshed brand mantra of ‘Xceeds Xpectations’. Our growth in the FMEG segment is a testimony of our unparalleled understanding of the discerning needs of the customer. With a diverse product portfolio range and a robust distribution network, we aim to carry forward our cables and wires legacy and become the number one destination for all FMEG products in the country.”

Announcing the campaign, Amit Mathur, President – Sales & Marketing, said: “There is a rising awareness among the new-age consumers about safe, smart and stress-free home solutions. Our dedication and passion in making our customer’s life Stress Free has resulted in designing our products to be feasible and dependable. The new campaign reiterates this purpose and our promise to go beyond customer expectations by providing them with reliable and innovative electrical solutions. We are delighted to have Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, two of the most promising and talented young actors of the film industry to be the face of the brand and help further strengthen the brand’s connect with its customers.”

The new brand ambassadors represent the company’s ethos, which is deeply entrenched in Finolex’s philosophy of “quality, innovation and integrity.” As youth icons, both Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan bring in zest and energy, which will play a pivotal role in connecting Finolex with the new generation of consumers.

Speaking about his association with Finolex Cables, Kartik Aaryan said, “I am pleased to be associated with Finolex Cables, a brand that has quality products, diversified product portfolio and a strong market presence. The new campaign being relatable and refreshing, resonates with my personality and is in sync with today’s youthful mindset.”

Being the face of the brand, Kiara Advani, said, "I am glad to represent a brand with such a positive and deep rooted Indian legacy. While there is constant innovation and new designs, the quality is never compromised and I’m elated to be part of something that represents such consistency.”

