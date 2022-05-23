Disney Star launches campaign for Women’s T20 Challenge

Leading women cricketers are gearing up to put their best foot forward during the upcoming My11Circle Women’s T20 Challenge. Top Indian cricketers like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Taniya Bhatia among others, together with world-renowned players like Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt will be seen in action at the tournament, LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from May 23 to May 28, 2022.

To celebrate and showcase the breath-taking skills of women cricketers, Star Sports has launched a new promo film ahead of the start of the tournament. The promo film, created and conceptualised by the in-house team of Disney Star, features actor Taapsee Pannu, who highlights how women cricket is producing extraordinary moments in world cricket and for viewers it will be normal to witness high-octane cricketing action at the My11Circle Women’s T20 Challenge. The promo film will be released in two languages – Hindi, and Telugu.

Speaking about her association with Star Sports for the My11Circle WT20 Challenge 2022, Taapsee said, “My love for sports is known to all but the love for cricket is different. In the last few years, we have seen that women’s cricket, in India and across the globe, has made huge progress not just in its technicality and competitiveness, but in popularity as a brand as well. The WT20 Challenge 2022 will undoubtedly be an extraordinary tournament featuring top cricketers and will offer immense excitement to fans and supporters of the game of cricket worldwide.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)