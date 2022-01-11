Cuticura unveils TVC for its newly-launched body perfume range

Cuticura, a beauty & personal care brand from Cholayil Pvt. Ltd., has launched a new television commercial for their revolutionary no-gas deodorant range with Smart Perfume Burst – that not just provides a day long mesmerizing fragrance but also re-releases fragrance upon sensing sweat. The advertisement conveys the message that one spray in the morning is sufficient to stay refreshed all day long.

Cuticura, a legacy brand, has continually evolved to remain true and relevant across generations. The 30-sec commercial portrays a regular scenario in the day-to-day life of a young girl, who struggles to keep herself fresh throughout the day when she juggles across her hectic day schedule. The TV commercial demonstrates the unique product benefit in an engaging manner.

The newly launched Body Perfume Range is a highly skin-friendly product as it has 0% Triclosan that avoids skin irritation, 0% Aluminum that avoids skin rashes and it does not block skin pores and allow the skin to breathe.

Actor & Brand Ambassador of Cuticura, Deepti Sati commented “Cuticura is a legacy brand, one which we have all grown up with, so it was a great privilege for me to be a part of this campaign. I have always been very careful about the kind of products I use on my skin. Cuticura’s new range of body perfume range is completely skin friendly with no aluminum and triclosan and comes with a unique smart perfume burst technology that is long-lasting to keep you fresh all day long. The brand has always been associated with the most iconic fragrance and I am sure everyone will love this new range as well.”

“We wanted to create something disrupting in the category of no gas deo popularly known as Body Perfume. There’s a huge need gap in the category right now where ordinary deodorant is not able to provide long lasting fragrance and consumers either have to carry deo in the purse or feel the constant fear of smelling bad due to ever evolving fast lifestyle. The newly launched Body Perfume range addresses this need gap and provides product that can give upto 24 hours fragrance. It gives mesmerizing fragrance when applied and works even better with sweat” said Ashish Ohlyan, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Cholayil Private Limited.

The commercial is beautifully crafted and designed by the creative agency Leo Burnett to bring out the relevance of the product. Sachin Kamble, National Creative Director, Leo Burnett said “Today’s generation is always on the go. And while they are working hard and multi-tasking their way to their goals, they are also looking for solutions which help and support them in achieving their dreams. The latest range of body perfumes by Cuticura, with its groundbreaking smart perfume burst technology which releases fragrance every time you sweat, is the perfect partner to keep you fresh all day long. Our film featuring popular actor Deepti Sati, shows how the perfume works throughout the day whether you are outdoors, working out or at a party.”

