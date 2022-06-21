‘CCPA guidelines do not prohibit issuance of bait ads but set out conditions’

A report by Red Lab says the new guidelines are concise and fairly lucid on what is acceptable

Red Lab has come up with a report on the recent notification about surrogate advertisements issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority.

According to the report, the notification has "chosen to define what is a non-misleading and valid advertisement".

An advertisement that does not meet the characteristics/standards set out in the Guidelines, as a matter of exclusionary principle, such an advertisement may be considered to be misleading, the report says.

The guidelines do not in any way prohibit the issuance of bait ads but do set out conditions that must be complied with, in respect of bait ads to run.

“While issuing bait advertisements, it should be ensured that the good/product/service would be made available to the consumer at the price offered in the advertisement and should not be mere enticement. Further, it should also be ensured that there is adequate supply for the foreseeable demand that may be generated because of the advertising. In case there is likely to be limited availability of the good/product/service advertised, it needs to be clearly flagged in the offer. Similarly, any conditions associated with the supply/ availability of such good/product/service, for instance, geographical restrictions or age restrictions need to be clearly stated without ambiguity. There should, interestingly, also be no inducement to purchase the good/product/service in market conditions less favourable than normal market conditions.”

