Cannes Lions 2022: 50 more shortlists for India on Day 3

It seems like there is no stopping for India at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022 as the country has added a solid 50 more shortlists to its rising count on day three. Indian contingent has got two shortlists in Creative Data, nine in Direct, 12 in Media, 13 in PR, and 14 in Social & Influencer Lions. However, there were no shortlists in the Creative B2B Lions, where India had sent nine entries.

Direct Shortlists

There are nine shortlists in Direct Lions, out of 90 entries sent to the category.

FCB India and Chicago got three shortlists for ‘Chatpat’ campaign created for SOS Children’s Villages India and two for ‘The Nominate Me Selfie’ created for Political Shakti and Times of India’.

Oglivy got two shortlists for its much popular ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’ campaign for Cadbury Celebrations and McCann India got one shortlist for Ujjivan Small Bank’s ‘Shagun Ka Lifafa’ campaign.

Creative Data Shortlists

Out of 12 entries, the Indian contingent managed two shortlists in Creative Data Lions for ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’ – a work by Ogilvy for Cadbury Celebrations.

Media Shortlists

There are 12 shortlists out of 72 entries sent in the category.

FCB India and Chicago’s work ‘The Nominate Me’ selfie for Political Shakti & times of India and ‘Chatpat’ campaign for SOS Children’s Villages India got three shortlists each.

Cadbury's 'Perk Disclaimers’ campaign created by Ogilvy got shortlists in two subcategories. The agency got one more shortlist for ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’ for Cadbury Celebrations.

‘Name Change Pack #ShareTheLoad’ and ‘See Equal #ShareTheLoad (Integrated) by BBDO India for P&G Ariel and ‘Bringing Back Colours In the Lives of Wevaers’ by Mindshare for Sunlight Detergent got one shortlist each.







PR Lions Shortlists

The Indian contingent has scored 13 shortlists in the PR Lions, out of 46 entries sent.

FCB India and FCB Chicago’s integrated work ‘Unbox Me’ for Unaids and SOS Children’s Villages India ‘Chatpat’got three shortlists each. Unipad’s ‘Adeli’, created by VMLY&R also got three shortlists in the category.

BBDO India’s star campaign ‘See Equal #ShareTheLoad (Integrated)’ for P&G’s Ariel, Cadbury 5 Star ‘NothingCoin’, a creation of Ogilvy, and Vice Media’s ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ created by Dentsu Creative got one shortlist each.

Social & Influencer Shortlists

The much popular and successful campaign for Vica Media ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’, created by Dentsu Creative got five shortlists in the category.

SOS Children’s Villages India’s ‘Chatpat’ campaign by FCB India with FCB Chicago got four shortlists. The agency got three more shortlists for the ‘Unbox Me’ campaign for the brand Unaids and one for ‘The Nominate Me Selfie’ for Political Shakti and Times of India.

Further, Ogilvy got one shortlist for Cadbury Celebrations’ ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’ campaign.

India had sent 59 entries into the category.









