Cannes Lions 2022: 20 more shortlists for India on Day 1

Adding to its stunning spree of 17 shortlists, the Indian contingent has got 20 more shortlists at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022.

In Entertainment Lions, ‘Master Ji’ for BYJUS by BYJUS Bengaluru and Dora Digs Mumbai got one shortlist.

‘The Unflitered History Tour ’for Vice Media, created by Dentsu Creative has got 4 shortlists in the Digital Craft Lions.

In Film Craft Lions, Care Lives On #Touch0fCare for Vicks by Memesys Culture Lab Bambolim got two shortlists, ‘Master Ji’ for BYJUS by BYJUS Bengaluru and Dora Digs Mumbai got two shortlists, Machine Gun Mouth for Battlegorunds Mobile India by Early Man Film Pvt Ltd got one shortlist and ‘The Missing Chapter’for P&G’s Whisper by Off Road Films Mumbai & Leo Burnett got threeshortlists.

In industry craft, ‘A Silent Frown’ created by DDB Mudra Mumbai for Charlie Chaplin Foundation got one shortlist.

In Design Lions, Unaids’ ‘Unbox Me’ by FCB India and FCB Chicago, , ‘A Silent Frown’ created by DDB Mudra Mumbai for Charlie Chaplin Foundation got one shortlists each. ‘Polly the Polar Bear’ for Montessori Schools India, created by Landor & Fitch Mumbai & Paris, The Missing Chapter’for P&G’s Whisper by Leo Burnett got two shortlists each.

There were no Indian shortlists in the Entertainment Lions for Music and Entertainment Lions for Sports categories.

