Cannes Lions: 12 more shortlists for India in Health & Wellness and Radio & Audio

Dentsu Creative's ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ got shortlisted in seven sub-categories under the Radio & Audio Lions

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 19, 2022 1:59 PM  | 2 min read
Cannes Lions

Marking a stellar performance at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022, India has bagged 12 more shortlists in two categories. 

Shining brightest is the ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ created by Dentsu Creative Gurgaon, that has got shortlisted in seven sub-categories under the Radio & Audio Lions. The campaign will be fighting for the coveted Lions in Media/Entertainment, Use of Radio or Audio as a Medium, Branded Content/Podcasts, Audio-led Creativity, Cultural Insight, Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility, and Market Disruption categories. India had sent a total of 17 entries for the Radio & Audio Lions. 

The next five shortlists came in the Health & Wellness Lions cateogry, which was also the most popular among the Indian contingent with 92 entries. 

‘The Missing Chapter’ for P&G’s Whisper Sanitary Pads created by Leo Burnett got two shortlists in the OTC Products/Devices and Brand-led Education & Awareness subcategories. 

VMLY&R Mumbai’s ‘The Killer Pack’ for Maxx Flash got another shortlist in the OTC Products/Devices subcategory. The agencie’s other popular campaign ‘Adeli’ done for Unipads got a shortlist in the Brand-led Education & Awareness subcategory. 

Brand-led Education & Awareness subcategory got the final shortlist from India in ‘Machine-Gun Mouth’ created by DDB Mudra Mumbai for Battlegrounds Mobile Gaming. 

However, there were no Indian shortlists in the Pharma, Outdoor, and Print & Publishing.

