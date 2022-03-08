Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance’s campaign celebrates women’s individuality

In a heartfelt campaign launched by Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance, the company urges people to be conscious of being biased towards women in real life. The campaign #ComplimentNotCompare conceptualized and executed by Leo Burnett, debunks the misguided notion – ‘being compared to a man, in any aspect of life is a compliment to women’.

The exclusive digital campaign launched by the company narrates the story of every woman who is much loved and admired by her family and colleagues alike. However, her contribution and achievements are appreciated and complimented by being compared to one or the others in different roles, be it at home or professional front. Women intentionally or unintentionally are compared to their counterparts throughout their lives which doesn’t fall right in true sense when we look at the campaign. The film ends with the protagonist asking a thought-provoking question – “Why compliments to women are always about comparisons”? Women have their own individuality and it is high time that society should understand that such comparisons don’t sync-in right in today’s world.



Tarannum Hasib, Chief Distribution Officer at Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance says, “These comparisons, meant as compliments, have long been normalised. We wanted to hold up the mirror and make people pause and think. With such messaging, we are hopeful that the next time someone is complimenting a woman; they will stay away from comparisons and celebrate the woman for who she is. At the core of our brand lie integrity, respect, diversity and equality. We value individuals for who they are, we celebrate the success of all our employees alike, irrespective of their genders.

Social media campaign is a step ahead in the direction of creating awareness that we as a society have some ground to cover when it comes to valuing the women around us and what better occasion than International Women’s Day to make this promise to #ComplimentNotCompare?” Ms. Hasib added further.

Campaign is put live across all social media channels of the company.

