Canara HSBC Life Insurance unveils new campaign with Neena Gupta

Canara HSBC Life Insurance has launched the third season of ‘Depend on Insurance’, a digital series that brings forth heart-warming and inspirational stories from veteran actor Neena Gupta.

She shares anecdotes of her support system or the dependable anchors who have helped her sail through life challenges over the years. The series draws inspiration from the fact that despite high tides, stormy nights, or choppy waters, we all have an anchor that keeps us safe and secure.

Through the initiative, Canara HSBC Life Insurance aims to reaffirm its new positioning, “Promises Ka Partner” and underpins its brand promise with the message #DependOnInsuranceDependOnUs.

Conceptualized along with content partner Momspresso.com the series will feature five episodes around the theme ‘Life Lessons from Parenting’. The first episode with Neena Gupta journeys through her life – from a role model to a resilient single mother and she also narrates other inspiring tales of parenting. Neena discusses challenges that she faced in her life and explains how her parents supported her, making her life easier and memorable. She describes about her strong bond which she shared with her father and how he supported her through challenges and adversities of life. Neena then discusses how we knowingly or unknowingly are highly dependent on our parents, and there is a circle of dependability & trust between parents and their children. The video emphasises how parents always keep their promises and draws a comparison to highlight how parents are the most reliable and effective “insurance” for every child.

Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, says, “Canara HSBC Life Insurance has always been committed towards being a dependable life insurance partner, and fulfilling promises of our customers. We believe our customers can depend on us the way children depend on their loved ones. Through our third season of the Depend On Insurance campaign, we wanted to showcase this relationship of trust and dependability that draws from our brand promise and also engage viewers through a new snackable video series. Neena Gupta is an inspiration to many of us and we are delighted to collaborate with such an icon to bring this campaign to life.”

Tarannum Hasib, Chief Distribution Officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance says: “There is no other relationship more dependable than the one with our parents. Our latest season of Depend on Insurance takes the audience to the core of this message with a captivating narration by Neena Gupta. She was pivotal to this campaign, who is the embodiment of a dependable parent. The series ‘Life Lessons from Parenting’ is the perfect third instalment for our campaign, and we cannot wait to introduce it to our audience.”

Face of the campaign, Neena Gupta shared, “According to me parenting is the other name of dependability. Because, no matter what the situation is, parents are the best insurance one can have. Since I am what I am today because of the support and the foundation that my parents gave to me, and I have also been a very involved parent myself, it was an absolute delight to tell my own story in my words and also narrate some other equally inspiring ones.”

Commenting on the campaign, Pragya Bhatnagar, Creative Head, Mompresso, says, “The relationship between parents and children is sacrosanct. This campaign is extremely close to our heart as these parenting stories run in our DNA, they are being discussed and shared on our platform every day. We are absolutely delighted that Canara HSBC Life Insurance decided to bring the essence of parenting forward through its series Depend on Insurance.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)