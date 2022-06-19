Canara HSBC Life Insurance launches new campaign, ‘Promises Re-imagined’

Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance today announced company’s rebranding and renamed itself as Canara HSBC Life Insurance and launched its first brand campaign “Promises Re-imagined” aligned to its new positioning - ‘Powering India to re-imagine their dreams and aspirations’. The campaign is conceptualized by Company’s creative agency Leo Burnett.

Promises Re-imagined, a new campaign by Canara HSBC Life Insurance depicts a message of how our promises changes overtime, but with such evolution of time our promises should ideally be met. Such promises don’t need to be mixed with uncertainties bothering the financial situations of life.

Change has always been a part of everyone’s life. However, sometimes it is also about adjusting financial goals in line with children's career objectives, while at others it is about giving oneself the flexibility to retire early and enjoy the golden years of life. It is also about sticking to any life goals that one may have set for themselves, especially if one has the financial means to do so.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance understands these modern facets of promises and believes that promises can be kept with good planning, regardless of life's changes. With this campaign, Canara HSBC Life Insurance reassures Indians that it will be their partner in meeting financial commitments and supporting their dependents and loved ones in difficult situations of life. The Company’s commitment to assisting customers in keeping their promises has been conceptualized in the form of a subtle but expressive story where the protagonist urges to re-imagine their promises made to their loved ones.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance has launched three TVCs to extend the proposition of its offerings covering Retirement, Child Future and Savings Plan under the 360-degree brand campaign.

The 3-film campaign takes the audiences on an emotional journey as we see how people have reprioritised their lives over the past two years and how Canara HSBC Life Insurance is partnering them to fulfil their dreams that were lost amongst other priorities.

Speaking on the launch, Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC Life Insurance said, “We have had customer-centric approach since inception and have always believed in the ethos of making and fulfilling promises. Gloriously completing 14 years of Company’s business, we are proud to launch our new holistic campaign. The Company will continue to firmly stand its ground to accomplish its dreams and aspirations with the new avatar. With our renewed promise of protection and customer service, we will continue to reinforce our core brand ethos and grow our digital and network presence, allowing customers to access our innovative products and best-in-class services on-the-go.”

“We have always strived to be enablers of our customers in keeping their word to their loved ones. Now, when a different world requires them to rethink these promises and work towards new ones, we want to assure them that their #PromisesKaPartner in doing so hasn’t changed. While our customers rejig their priority list, we revamped our style to portray the renewed enthusiasm and flexibility we have to fulfill these new promises. We reflected on our dreams and the promises we had on our minds and adapted them to what we felt was now of importance. We have come back with a fresh look and energy for our customers. Customer centricity and agility are at the core of our organizational philosophy, so it comes naturally to us to pivot along with the changing promises of our customers” added, Ms. Tarannum Hasib, Chief Distribution Officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance.

Saarthak Dutt, Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett adds, “The last two years opened up a new world of opportunities and rediscovered bonds. And with that we also saw a huge reordering of our priorities for both ourselves and our loved ones. With this insight at heart, we wanted to reassure audiences that Canara HSBC Life Insurance will be partnering with you in this journey of new promises”

The 360-degree multimedia campaign cuts across broadcast, digital, and social media platforms and will be aired on the national and regional television. The company hopes to reach million customers and insurance intenders with this pan-India campaign which is being promoted across various high-impact media properties

The company’s new brand identity and its positioning embodies the promise to its customers that the company will provide financial assurance to them and their loved ones by focusing on product innovation, customer centricity and digital capability. Continuing with the legacy and the new identity, Canara HSBC Life will continue its transformational journey by bringing more thrust on customer touch points and introduce host of innovative products and digitally enabled services. All existing policy holders will continue to maintain the benefits with no change in the policy terms and conditions under the new brand identity.

