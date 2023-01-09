Ashok Leyland unveils new tagline with TVC

Ashok Leyland has introduced its new brand tagline “Koi Manzil Door Nahin”.
The new positioning celebrates the journey that Ashok Leyland has had so far while preparing for the one that lies ahead. ‘Koi Manzil Door Nahin’ is the embodiment of these journeys and its philosophy. With each accomplished milestone serving as a reminder to Ashok Leyland and to the millions who use the vehicles daily that with the right partner by your side, no dream is too far.
Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland, unveiling the new tagline, said, “I am delighted to launch the new brand positioning for Ashok Leyland “Koi Manzil Door Nahin”. This is an embodiment of what we truly believe – which is, our customers come first and everything that we do is to enable our customers transform their lives and move closer to their dreams and goals through our innovative products and services. In this current environment where everything seems so volatile, we want to reassure our partners and customers, that with us, no dream or destination is too far. We are by their side, like we always have been.”
The new brand identity depicts customer-centricity of the brand while showcasing its technological innovations in the field. Sharing his views, Piyush Pandey, Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman, India, Ogilvy Group, said, “It is a privilege for me and my team to partner Ashok Leyland, a brand that has partnered India almost all through its nationhood. It is a brand which is not only technologically state-of-the-art, but at a human level, is totally state-of-the-heart. In Ashok Leyland’s endeavour to constantly reach greater heights, we have arrived at the spirit of ‘Koi Manzil Door Nahin’ - the new tagline and the spirit the brand.”
The new ad campaign is now live. As Ashok Leyland enters its 75th year, the whole year will see a string of activities, celebrating its journey of innovation and nation-building.
CarDekho Group celebrates the spirit of growing India
The campaign narrates inspiring stories of Indians and their journey to fulfil dreams
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 1:25 PM | 2 min read
CarDekho Group has introduced a TVC campaign #BadhteIndiaKaBharosa celebrating the spirit of Indians to fulfil their dreams. The campaign captures the true essence of the people of India in shaping a ‘Badhta India’.
The film weaves four different stories of progress into one engaging montage. Each story is representing one of the four brands under the umbrella of the CarDekho Group – CarDekho, BikeDekho, Rupyy, and InsuranceDekho.
Talking about the new campaign, Charu Kishnani, Executive Vice President Marketing-CarDekho said, “India is on a journey of transformation and progress. CarDekho Group is proud to support the growth of the nation and its people, creating opportunities that give them a chance to fulfil unrealised dreams. With this idea, CarDekho has introduced a brand campaign celebrating ‘Badhta India’. The campaign mirrors the core values of CarDekho Group, to solve customer problems and build a progressive India.”
A 10-week-long campaign #BadhteIndiaKaBharosa is live on TV and digital platforms.
Kishnani further said, “CarDekho has been built on the trust entrusted by millions of users whose dreams we aim to fulfil through our product offerings. Instilling the essence of the brand in all group employees is our Founder & CEO Amit Jain, who is now also a Shark. Our idea to launch this campaign at this moment is backed with the understanding that CarDekho and Shark Tank is a brilliant synergy, helping ideas become reality and taking India ahead.”
Britannia gives wings to the dreams of women
The campaign for ‘My Startup Contest’ was conceptualised by Talented
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 12:39 PM | 2 min read
Britannia Marie Gold has announced the launch of the 4th season of "My Startup Contest" for women, in a bid to promote entrepreneurship for women.
The contest is aimed at providing a platform for women to showcase their business ideas and get a chance to win Rs 10 lakh to start their dream ventures.
The campaign for the contest has been conceptualised by Talented.
Amit Doshi, CMO, Britannia said, “At Britannia, we believe in the power of women and their potential to create and innovate. The My Startup Contest for women is a testament to our commitment to promoting women entrepreneurship through affirmative action. Marie Gold is an active partner in the lives of women across India, who’re brimming with ideas, and we’re proud to be enablers. We’re looking forward to creating an equitable ecosystem where budding entrepreneurs get all the tools they need - funding, mentorship and a network to transform themselves and India’s economy.”
Aarushi Periwal and and Binaifer Dulani, Creatives & Founding Members at Talented said, “Women often put the needs of others before their own, and their dreams and passions can start to fade. But by looking back at their younger selves, they can reignite that passion and pursue their goals with renewed vigour, knowing that their success is not only for themselves, but for the generations of women who will come after them. According to a World Bank study, only 7 out of every 100 entrepreneurs are women. That’s a glaring gap to be filled, and this film is not just to motivate, but also to solve for some of the roadblocks faced by women. Along with our director, Robbie, strategy consultant Sumera, Little Giant Films, and Britannia, we’ve tried to show these women the possibility of making it happen."
Robbie Grewal, Director, Little Giant Films said, "Lots of times life takes over, and dreams remain... Well, just dreams. I feel the core idea of this campaign, which is to give women a second chance later in their lives to realise their dreams and aspirations, has tremendous potential. What we have tried to achieve through the filming of this spot is to create the right mood and texture, in the process adding the required emotional resonance needed for the audience to connect with and relate to the core idea of the campaign.”
Prega News says #GuessNahiConfirmKaro
The campaign has been conceptualised by Grapes
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 12:18 PM | 2 min read
Prega News has come up with a new campaign #GuessNahiConfirmKaro. It focuses on the impulse of people to search for information online, even for decisive matters like pregnancy. Therefore, through the campaign, Prega News urges people to take a test rather than assuming to be pregnant based on the symptoms and online results.
The campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Grapes. It highlights people's instinctive behaviour to search for pregnancy-related queries online, and the potential to get carried away by the vast information available on the internet. Hence, the campaign #GuessNahiConfirmKaro spreads awareness that instead of depending on varied information floating online, going for Prega News rapid test can help in confirming pregnancy with 5X surety.
Elaborating on the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, Associate Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “The growing dependency on internet raises a lot of concern as people believe in anything they come across online. People search for queries asking whether craving pickles is a sign of pregnancy. Not just this, they even go on to find whether mood swings, missing periods, fatigue, etc. are indications of pregnancy. Realizing the commotion it can create, we came up with the campaign, sensitizing the masses to not blindly rely on the online information and go for a pregnancy test to be sure.”
Speaking on the campaign, Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder, and CEO of Grapes said, “Pregnancy is a stage of life that needs a lot of care and attention. Instead of assuring it with the test, people search for the symptoms online which cannot be trusted completely. A lot of time may get wasted in figuring out whether one is pregnant or not, which instead could be invested in planning the course ahead. Therefore, we came up with the campaign to establish the importance of timely pregnancy test that can put a rest to all the confusion around one being pregnant.”
smallcase’s new campaign reverses roles of kids and adults
The two-film campaign was launched during the second season of Shark Tank India which is co-powered by smallcase
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 9:05 AM | 2 min read
smallcase has announced the launch of its new digital-first brand campaign. Two films scripted by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna and Puneet Chadha and directed by Ryan Mendonca showcase role-reversal between kids and adults as a device to land benefits of research-backed investing with smallcase. The campaign was launched during Shark Tank Season 2 on Sony LIV.
The objective of the campaign is to increase top-of-mind recall in audiences and highlight that smallcases are created and managed by India’s top investment experts. The key message smallcase intends to communicate to investors via these creatives is that selecting single stocks is hard but ready-made portfolios curated by smallcase managers is an ideal solution.
“Beginning of a new calendar year is a time for resolutions, and we wanted to put forth smallcase in front of people looking to get better with their investments this year. smallcase is a perfect fit for new investors looking to get into stock investing , but lack the necessary expertise.
We are very happy with the way the creative films have turned out. Right from the first draft of the script to the last detail added on the production table, everything clicked right away with these films. We hope our users and audiences will appreciate the humor and the underlying message.” said Aniket Thakkar, Vice President - Marketing at smallcase.
Puneet Chadha commented, “Financial behaviour is one aspect where most adults still haven't grown up. We still repeat the same childish mistakes every year. To portray the same, we used the creative device of role reversal and offer smallcase as the solution. smallcase is one of the few brands which gives us a lot of freedom to explore creativity and humour in their brand films and that shows in the final creatives. Very happy with how they have turned out.”
The films were launched during the second season of Shark Tank India which is co-powered by smallcase. As part of this association, smallcase is the ‘Ideas partner’ of the show. Through this association, smallcase aims to reach a large number of investors and contribute to the booming entrepreneurship and equity culture in India.
Best ads of the fortnight: Bail Kolhu applauds men in 'rasodas', vivo turns self-aware
Here's a roundup of all the impressive spots between December 16 and 31
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 8:47 AM | 3 min read
Another fortnight has passed, giving us another set of amazing ads to fawn over. Between December 16 and 31st, brands came up with thought-provoking campaigns with their hearts in the right place.
Most advertisers this fortnight wanted to end the year on the promise of positive change. Some were humorous and some were poignant. Let's look at the best ads of this fortnight.
Ariel
Ariel doubled down on its commitment towards equalising domestic responsibilities with its new campaign #CelebrateEqual. Curated specially for the "celebration" week of December when Christmas and New parties are rife, the campaign is built on the insight that it's often the women of the house who are responsible for cleaning up after the guests leave.
The film shows a household after a party where the husband is seated on a couch browsing through the pictures of the evening's celebrations. The wife is in the background clearing the table and attending to their child. She asks her husband to find pics with her in them, and to his dismay there are none.
The wife missed most of the celebrations because she was busy in the kitchen. The ad raises a pertinent question -- "Is it truly a celebration if it’s not equal?"
The campaign is by BBDO India.
Bail Kolhu
Bail Kolhu, the flagship brand of BL Agro, wanted to broach an important topic through its #RasodeMeinMardHai social initiative. The edible oil brand addressed the idea of men donning the apron and undertaking kitchen responsibilities.
The hilariously dramatic ads feature men asking each other culinary questions in the most unexpected situations. For example, a police inspector looks sternly at a man brought in for questioning at the station, only to ask him what the best oil for frying "bharva karela" is.
The agency behind the creative campaigns is Leads Brand Connect.
KISNA
One of the most creative campaigns this fortnight was from the jewellery brand KISNA. The series of ad films revisit the old saying "Diamonds are a girl's best friend" by imagining the jewels as a literal friends to women.
The films show women asserting their choices as a conversation plays between them and a mysterious confidant played by actor Nakuul Mehta. Each video ends with the women turning towards the friend, only to reveal that the dialogue was between them and their diamonds all along.
Conceptualized and created by Contract Advertising, the campaign builds on the thought that the jewels are in fact the source of the women's strength and "roshni."
Meta
One can always expect something brilliant when it's a Meta ad. The new film is a part of the company's ongoing ‘Where can’t we go together’ campaign that started earlier this year.
The slice-of-life film shows how a group of spirited college students try to put a college fest together without any ounce of support from any quarters.
The film shows them persevering against all odds and putting a successful show together, aided at every step by Meta's Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram apps.
Shoojit Sircar has shot the film conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group.
vivo
The smartphone brand rolled out the fourth edition of its self-aware #SwitchOff campaign last month. The ad film has been based on the findings of Cyber Media Research's (CMR) study "Impact of Smartphones on Human Relationships 2022," which said that 88% of married Indians believe that too much smartphone use is hurting their marriage.
Conceptualized by FCB India, the film shows a woman emailing her husband to inform him of her sickness because he's too engrossed in the phone to notice her. The husband, who realises his mental absence, switches off the phone and pays full attention to his ailing wife.
The ad-venturous CEOs
Why do some founder-CEOs have a penchant for appearing in their own ad campaigns?
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 9, 2023 8:39 AM | 5 min read
Eyewear brand Lenskart recently rolled out a TVC which has made everyone take notice mainly because the film features company CEO Peyush Bansal and filmmaker Karan Johar. The ad created by Tanmay Bhat has gone viral generating more than six lakh views and hundreds of reviews within hours of its upload on YouTube.
Bansal joins the increasing list of Indian business leaders who appeared in their own advertisements creating more buzz for themselves and perhaps for their brands as well. The list includes names like Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, Anupam Mittal of Shadi.com, Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, Mahindra’s Pawan Goenka, Kingfisher’s Vijay Mallya and Trivago’s Abhinav Kumar.
Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Co-founder, GOZOOP Group, too has been part of an advertisement in 2018. Although it was for DELL, the plot allowed him to advertise Gozoop as well.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BhGCaP7DJnT/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Many in the ad industry believe that Dharam Pal Gulati, the chairman of Mahashian Di Hatti Ltd (MDH), did it first, at least in India. Gulati remained the official mascot of MDH for decades, even after his death in 2020.
Business leaders across the world have shown the penchant for appearing in their own brand advertisements for decades. This includes Hilton’s Paris Hilton, Perdue’s Frank Perdue, Dave Thomas in Wendy’s and Samuel Adams Beer CEO Jim Koch.
What lies behind the strategy?
People wonder whether the strategy to have a founder or CEO in the company’s ad is about authenticity, economics, self-obsession or something else? Opinion is divided.
Advertising veteran Ramesh Narayan says, “After all, it's far better for me as a founder to make a statement about my company than hire someone to do so. Yes, the person I hire may have a huge following which I may not have but if my product or service needs a credible testimony who better than the owner to make one.”
Many leaders desire for personal branding and fame which drive them to appear in the ad. Oftentimes they believe they are the best brand ambassadors of their ventures, say industry observers.
“It is their self-belief that they are the best representation of the brand as well as the true ambassador so why depend on borrowed equity,” Manas Lahiri, Managing Director of Havas Group, feels.
While Sandeep Goyal, MD of Rediffusion, believes that its self-obsession mostly, though sometimes it's for authenticity. But Shradha Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder of Grapes, disagrees. According to her, CEOs’ primary objective behind doing an ad is to establish direct connection with the consumers, to surprise them and create a sense of trust among them. “It breaks clutter because generally you see only good looking celebrities in the ads. But when you see a CEO or founder of the company in the ad, it feels like he or she's more responsible. Credibility is higher when the message is coming from a senior person within the company,” Agarwal explains.
It can be more cost-effective for a company to have the CEO appear in their own ads rather than hiring a professional actor or model, especially during economic headwinds, some ad experts opine.
Traditionally, CEOs have taken to the ad front in times of crisis. Even Iacocca’s TV appeals and his line, “If you can find a better car, buy it!" came when Chrysler Corp. was near bankruptcy. Similarly, when PepsiCo India was facing allegations of pesticides in colas in 2006, chairman Rajeev Bakshi tried to prop up the firm’s flagging credibility through a TV ad.
“I think it’s purely based on economics. Besides, being in front of the camera has more benefits. You move a step closer to becoming a celebrity,” remarks Dilip Kadam, a film and ad film maker.
It could be a mix of authenticity, economics and using their personal brand image to take their brand to another level, especially when the owners-CEOs are already celebrities. Top sportspersons, film stars and influencers have been promoting their ventures themselves.
“The aim is to leverage their own personal image for the benefit of the business. Col Sanders of KFC lives on even after his death,” says Sajal Gupta, CEO, Kios Marketing.
Does it help the brand?
CEOs and founders are at the helm of an organization, chalking out strategy, overseeing execution, and roping in investors. Does their presence in an advertising campaign indeed make a good marketing strategy?
According to 2011 research conducted by Ace Metrix, the answer in many cases is “Yes.” The research shows that usually ads featuring CEOs had considerably higher on “Desire,” “Relevance,” and “Information” scores versus other ads in the same category.
Lahiri explains, “Some people might term them as self-obsessed or fame hungry but there are enough examples in the industry to prove that this has worked in specific cases such as MDH spices and Trivago.”
According to a 2019 research paper, even print ads that include a company’s less known founder or chief executive can be more effective than alternatives that feature celebrities if they leverage the right approach. Moreover, founders as endorsers were found to be more effective for new products and CEOs were better for existing products.
However, not all CEOs and founders are born communicators and camera-savvy. CEOs who are shy, boring, or fail to positively communicate, could damage the image of the company if they are part of the campaign.
“Ad agencies are often put in a difficult position when a dull CEO pushes himself to be in the campaign. It takes a lot of effort to make them understand that consumers are looking for brand ambassadors who are interesting, relevant, and truly understand consumer desires,” an ad agency head quips.
What can gold do for you? asks Amitabh Bachchan in Muthoot Finance ad
The 360-degree campaign is named ‘Kholiye Khushiyon Ki Tijori!’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 7, 2023 9:26 AM | 3 min read
Muthoot Finance has launched its new campaign. The campaign is anchored by Amitabh Bachchan, who has been the brand ambassador for the past five years.
The new campaign ‘Kholiye Khushiyon Ki Tijori!’ includes four powerful TVCs.
“Each TVC talks about one or two unique aspects of the brand, its large network of branches, the large number of people whose lives the brand has impacted, the robust safety and security that it provides to its customers’ pledged gold, and its increasingly popular Gold Loan at Home service. The campaign also provides cues to audiences about the various purposes for which a Gold Loan can be availed such as for kick-starting your new startup venture or for making down payment for your new home or as animal lovers would recognise more than anyone else – to even bring home a pet. Besides TV, the campaign will also be carried out across mainline Print, OOH, Cable TV, Ground Activation and several Digital Initiatives,” the company shared.
Speaking about the campaign, Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director, The Muthoot Group, said, “Muthoot Finance has always consciously focused on its own core strengths and key differentiators. We have carefully and consciously built and nurtured some great differentiators and always made efforts to add delight to our customer’s experience with us. The 2.5 Lakh+ customers who are satisfactorily served every single day by our network of 5750+ pan-India branches is one such unparalleled differentiation.”
He adds: “I strongly feel these are big contributors to the ‘brand equity’ of Muthoot Finance, which has been reinforced year after year and most recently in 2022 by The Brand Trust Report when it once again ranked Muthoot Finance as India’s No. 1 Most Trusted Financial Services Brand, for a sixth time running since 2016. We have adopted technology and offered great services like Gold Loan@Home and unmatched safety and security of customer’s gold. Above all, Trust is the most important differentiator that we are humbly proud of because pledging gold is not like pledging any other collateral. A customer’s gold jewellery is an emotional currency, and we have always paid great attention while treating our customer’s assets safely and securely powered by a 7-layer state-of-the-art security infrastructure which is also conveyed effectively in one of the four films.”
Talking further about the new campaign, Abhinav Iyer, Senior General Manager - Marketing & Strategy, The Muthoot Group said, “Muthoot Finance has always served as a catalyst that has helped its customers move ahead in life. In general, the gold owned by people stays idle and is not monetised, for reasons like it simply does not cross one’s mind or because of old-world beliefs or social taboos. Our new marketing campaign ‘Kholiye Khusiyon Ki Tijori!’ encourages people to consider Muthoot Finance Gold Loans to realise their dreams and unlock happiness. The campaign nudges loan seekers to unlock their gold lying idle in safes & lockers and in turn let it bring happiness for them by helping them fulfill their personal, family or business needs. In this campaign too we have advocated utilization of this idle lying gold to enable people to do things that can help them move ahead in their lives, giving themselves and their families more happiness and joy. These films have been carefully crafted in an emotive way drawing parallels to real-life emotions that makes them very pleasant for people to relate, despite presenting a core product benefit of Muthoot Finance Gold Loans.”
