Anil Kapoor decodes ‘the science of peaceful sleep’ in The Sleep Company campaign
The campaign talks about The Sleep Company's patented SmartGRID technology
The Sleep Company has unveiled its latest campaign featuring brand ambassador Anil Kapoor.
The #ScienceOfPeacefulSleep campaign sees Kapoor endorsing the company’s patented SmartGRID technology mattresses which combines cutting-edge science and technology to enhance sleep quality.
The campaign talks about The Sleep Company's patented SmartGRID technology.
Anil Kapoor, actor and brand ambassador, The Sleep Company, said, “Sleeping peacefully has always been a top priority for me to maintain overall health and wellbeing. It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of The Sleep Company family for three consecutive years now. It's not just about promoting a brand; it's about enhancing the quality of people's lives through peaceful sleep. The Sleep Company’s SmartGRID technology truly redefines the way we sleep, and I'm excited to continue spreading the word about the importance of a peaceful sleeping experience with this exceptional brand."
Commenting on the new campaign, Priyanka Salot, Founder, The Sleep Company said, "While countless sleep tips and tricks are being made popular every day, one of the fundamental root causes of poor sleep often goes unaddressed – the absence of a scientifically-proven, high-quality mattress. Our mission is to continually enhance the quality of life for our customers through our patented SmartGRID products. Mr. Anil Kapoor's charismatic and energetic persona brings to life the essence of this campaign – educating consumers about how our products epitomise the science of peaceful sleep, enhancing overall sleep quality, and ultimately enriching lives."
Ripal Chopda, Chief Marketing Officer, The Sleep Company, also shared his insights on the campaign, stating, "Our campaign is a testament to our commitment to revolutionising the way people perceive and achieve quality sleep. With Mr. Anil Kapoor, we have successfully conveyed the message that science is the ultimate key to peaceful sleep. This campaign reinforces our dedication to offering innovative sleep solutions, backed by rigorous scientific research, to enhance the well-being of our customers."
The campaign has been conceptualised by The Sleep Company in collaboration with World Without Walls.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Moj's new brand film talks about joy of authenticity
The film is titled #MojPeHiMojHai
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 7:07 PM | 2 min read
Moj, a short video platform, has unveiled a new brand film that positions the platform as the ultimate destination for authentic content that celebrates joyful moments of one’s everyday life.
“With Moj, users can express their true selves, share their unique perspectives, and showcase what brings them the most happiness,” stated a press release. The brand film is titled #MojPeHiMojHai.
The film unfolds the journey of a young woman who feels a rush of energy as she scrolls through the Moj App. The narrative guides us through a sequence of enjoyable and cheerful scenarios, immersing the young woman in the diverse content available on Moj. Whether it's a spirited dance video, a serene beach getaway, the thrill of playing street cricket, or the excitement of trying out a new recipe, the app immerses her in relatable content that elicits feelings of joy and exhilaration.
Announcing the launch of the brand film, Mousumi Mishra, Head of Consumer Marketing for ShareChat & Moj, said, “Seeking relief from the ‘flex culture’ and endless scrolling of perfectly curated content, our young consumers today are looking for authentic content that reflects their world. Moj has been the platform of choice for India’s youth serving them a variety of content which is relatable to their distinct personalities and is served to them as per what their individual idea of a joyful moment is. Everyone can find their unique idea of happiness reflected on Moj, across content of different genres – dance, music, comedy, cooking, films, astrology - and it is this emotion that is perfectly reflected in the film.”
The brand film, produced by Schbang, has been launched in four languages, namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Lost in translation? The curious case of agencies and ASCI guidelines
The sheer number of ad violations begs the question of whether agencies are having trouble interpreting the advertising body's guidelines
By Tanzila Shaikh | Sep 21, 2023 7:50 AM | 6 min read
With the creator economy poised to grow into a Rs 2,200 crore strong industry in the next two years (as per GroupM), the space has become the cynosure of all eyes. But with growth also comes reports of violations and frauds.
To curb such flagrant practices, the Advertising Standard Council of India (ASCI) along with government bodies is making a concerted effort by enforcing guidelines for self-regulation.
Yet, in its Annual Complaints Report 2022-2023, ASCI revealed some unsettling information regarding influencer infractions after reviewing 7,928 ads. Instances of violations of influencers reached an all-time high of 26% with 2,039 complaints during the time period. The most common influencer-related breaches were found in the personal care, food & beverage, and fashion and lifestyle categories.
Given the number of violations, it begs the question of whether much is getting lost in translation despite ASCI’s guidelines. Is there a communication gap that’s leading to these infractions?
A rejection of guidelines?
Viren Sean Noronha, Co-Founder, of The New Thing says, “A running joke is that ASCI is the Voldemort of marketing. But it's not a communication gap; it's a rejection of guidelines at the core. It’s because they disrupt the user experience on social. This is a valid concern, as guidelines must integrate seamlessly with the channel and maintain a positive user experience.
Noronha argues that the current shape and form of ASCI guidelines make paid partnerships “stand out like a sore thumb.”
“If branded content doesn’t blend seamlessly with your organic feed, it’ll fall into the same blind spots that performance marketing assets do,” he points out.
Noronha also notes that the real gap is the compulsion to use over tags and callouts of paid promotions, despite platforms offering native ways to declare promos. “Channels are constantly evolving. Why shouldn’t a guideline about them evolve along with them?”
“We would be happy to work with the regulatory bodies on enforcing the rules,” says Viraj Sheth, Co-Founder & CEO at Monk Entertainment (Monk-E), who asserts that the onus of enforcing rules and regulations rests with all parties involved.
He adds a caveat: “The communication also needs to be more regular in nature if these are to be followed thoroughly like is the case with rules and regulations in any and all industries."
Dhruv Sheth, CEO- Keeda Media and Partner - Kulfi Collective and Ex-OML, believes that some violations in the beginning are unavoidable in any case. “I think any new law that is applied will have a series of violations in the beginning due to lack of information and lack of knowledge of due process. I don’t think there is malice from any party to violate the rules. In my view, the crucial metric to monitor is the recurrence of rule violations, and efforts should be focused on establishing guidelines to rectify that.”
According to Preety Singh, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Boomlet Group, the sector is in a developmental stage and even the guidelines that have been introduced are relatively new. “Certainly, there is a pressing need for improved communication of these rules and guidelines. All influencer marketing agencies and influencers should work together to generate awareness for adhering to these guidelines. The most effective way to mitigate violations is through comprehensive awareness and education efforts”, she added.
Since the guidelines differ according to the sectors, some communication gap is bound to happen, according to Shivam Agarwal, Co-founder, Kromium. “Yes there is a communication gap. Guidelines differ sector-wise but agencies have clients across sectors.”
Together for the greater good
To bring some semblance of order in this chaotic ecosystem, ASCI and the government should adopt a collaborative approach, say experts. The unanimous thought is that it’s easy to point out mistakes but what actually helps prevent these mistakes is collaboration and helping each other towards a greater goal.
Dhruv Sheth says, “The most effective approach in engaging with brands and influencers is to communicate on their own terms. There hasn't been a designated figure to correctly illustrate the guidelines and demonstrate their practical application in everyday business. That would be the most helpful - to talk to brands and influencers in a format that makes it easier for them to understand and thus comply.”
In a similar vein, Viraj Sheth also recommends a collaborative approach. “I would suggest they work seamlessly with brands and the decision makers in these companies to ensure better implementation of these regulations. If there is more advocacy amongst these stakeholders and more interactions with the ASCI team, they will open up to these regulations more and ensure that they are enforced in all of their future campaigns.”
He also notes that while the rules are not being completely followed by everyone in the industry, there is still quite a big uptick in terms of implementation of ASCI regulations.
“As an existing player in this ecosystem, I am happy to chime in whatever capacity possible to assist the ASCI team to spread more awareness on this,” he states.
Singh recommends that the government initiate campaigns that would serve as benchmarks for the influencer marketing ecosystem. “Such campaigns could greatly assist influencers, brands, and agencies in establishing clear parameters within which they can create innovative campaigns that align with the guidelines. As of now, raising awareness and setting benchmarks are crucial,” she avers.
“What could also help is a single cohesive document stating laws for different industries,” adds Agarwal.
Rules for thee, but not for me?
An industry insider, on the condition of anonymity, said that errant agencies also deserve a rap on the knuckles like brands and influencers do: “I believe even the agencies handling them should be questioned. ASCI needs to hold them accountable.”
The insider contends that creators or celebs may be unaware of the guidelines, unlike the agencies. They are responsible for guiding their clients, hence, the lion’s share of the blame for violation should be borne by the agencies. “I believe that it is these agencies don’t take the rules seriously because they are not held accountable at all. Either way, they get their business irrespective of the guidelines.”
While advertisers and influencers bear the brunt of the violations, do the agencies who execute the campaigns and whose duty it is to adhere to the rules escape unscathed?
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General of ASCI says, “Agencies work on briefs created by clients who give the final approval. Of course, they need to be responsible and under the law; agencies are also held accountable.” She also states that the laws for agencies are outlined in the Consumer Protection Act 2019.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Adidas launches '3 Ka Dream’ campaign to support India’s dream of bringing home cricket WC
The film features cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 4:29 PM | 3 min read
Rooted in the belief ‘impossible is nothing’, adidas sets the stage for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 with its '3 Ka Dream’ campaign. A testament to the country’s unwavering support for team India, 3 Ka Dream gives words to over a billion Indian fans’ dream to see their team win a third ODI World Cup.
With lyrics crafted to evoke a sense of unity, ‘3 Ka Dream’ serves as a rallying cry for cricket enthusiasts, igniting a sense of belief to achieve the dream. While the track is sung by the talented Indian rapper Raftaar, the film features cricket's powerhouses – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav alongside passionate fans.
A beautiful montage of emotions of both cricketers and fans, the film brings alive the unwavering hope that every fan holds, as they cheer for their beloved team to bring home the 3rd ODI World Cup. The campaign is an embodiment of adidas’ belief, where all it takes is passion to prove that Impossible Is Nothing.
Speaking on the campaign launch, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, brand adidas, India said “Cricket holds a special place in the heart of every Indian. With the World Cup being held in India, the stakes are higher than ever and so is the desire to watch the team succeed. 3 Ka Dream channels the raw energy into an anthem that aims to unify India in its relentless dream for a third world cup victory.”
Conceptualized by Creativeland Asia, '3 Ka Dream' is more than just a campaign; it's a nationwide movement that invites all of us to unite and dream boldly. To ensure that this powerful message resonates far and wide, adidas has employed a multi-pronged approach and will be leveraging a diverse range of media platforms, including digital, print, radio, and an on-ground retail activation that will give Indian fans a platform to showcase their support. Additionally, the heart-pounding anthem will also be available on all major audio platforms, including Spotify, Jio Saavn and more.
In celebration to the World Cup being held in India, adidas has modified the recently revealed ODI jersey. Now the three white stripes on the shoulders will be replaced with the tricolour, and the BCCI logo will have two stars representing the 1983 and 2011 ODI victories. While team India will be seen sporting the same on the field during the World Cup matches, the jerseys will also be available for fans in limited numbers. Additionally, to mark the occasion, the brand has launched 2023 pairs of the adidas grand court, a special World Cup edition shoe, where the first two stripes will have 1983 and 2011 printed and for the third stripe an insert with 2023 will be given separately to complete the “3 ka Dream”.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Alstom launches brand campaign to celebrate rail as India’s beating heart
#TakingIndiaPlaces is a 360°, digital-first campaign, targeted at the 14-80 years age group
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 2:41 PM | 3 min read
Alstom, a player in smart and sustainable mobility, today unveiled its first brand campaign, titled ‘Taking India Places.’ The campaign will include the launch of a film 'Taking India Places' that celebrates India’s growth into an intellectual and economic powerhouse enabled by the rail for more than a century, and Alstom’s journey that is intertwined with India’s rail revolution.
#TakingIndiaPlaces is a 360°, digital-first campaign, targeted at the 14-80 years age group. The campaign pre-buzz engagements on LinkedIn primarily driven by Alstom India employees has organically garnered 27K+ engagement and 67K+ impressions already. The campaign will entail social media, employee and influencer engagement, alongside activations and branded content placements to further the reach. The centre piece of the campaign, the “Taking India Places" film is narrated by the legendary Shammi Narang, former news anchor for Doordarshan television and the familiar voice behind in-train and in-station announcements for several metro lines across the country.
Speaking about the launch of the campaign, Olivier Loison, Managing Director, Alstom India said, “Alstom is all about sustainable mobility. It is reflected in our products and solutions and in our brand promise, ‘Mobility By Nature’. Given our contribution in India for the last several decades, a hyper local brand campaign was much needed to celebrate our journey and the way forward.”
He further added, “This campaign embodies the spirit and aspiration for progress of every Indian, and as we go places, we achieve more. India has been taking giant strides towards technological progress and self-reliance, with rail being its key driver. By enabling India’s neural network of rail with the best of talent in engineering, technology and innovation, Alstom will continue to play a part in #TakingIndiaPlaces.”
Campaign purpose
Alstom has been at the forefront of introducing several breakthrough technologies in India with world-class rolling stock, rail equipment, signalling, services and infrastructure. With an extensive footprint of 6 manufacturing facilities, 5 engineering centres and over 12,500 employees in India, the company has played an integral role in the modernisation and paving the way for greener rail transportation. The first-ever brand campaign for Alstom in India is designed to drive recall for the company’s contribution in India’s rail revolution over several decades. It also aims to celebrate the passion and spirit of Alstom’s workforce which is enabling this growth in their own ways and making India’s talent a force to reckon with.
About the theme and film
Building on the key elements of a train’s function, i.e., taking people and goods from one place to another towards economic development; the campaign is themed ‘Taking India Places.’ The story of the film ranges from the nostalgic trips to hometowns in the summer vacations, to modern day commutes in metro trains, highlighting how almost everyone has experienced the magic of rail. The freight trains that crisscross India play a vital role in keeping the economy moving. It highlights how Alstom’s trains designed and built in India are shaping a modern India, while making a mark on the global stage as well. It also showcases the role being played by India’s vast talent pool in bringing about this transformation and acting as catalysts for economic growth.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
KRAFTON India launches 'BGMI Ki Boli' campaign
The campaign film blends advanced filming techniques with VFX and AI-generated sequences
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 2:13 PM | 1 min read
KRAFTON India has launched 'BGMI Ki Boli' campaign.
“This campaign is a homage to our BGMI community and the thrilling universe of BGMI. It celebrates the extraordinary connection within our diverse gaming community and the unique dialect that has sprung from it,” said Srinjoy Das, Associate Director of Marketing, KRAFTON India. “We are excited to present ‘BGMI Ki Boli,’ a testament to the harmony between our BGMI community. Stay tuned as we unveil an engaging community event for the fans.”
The campaign film melds advanced filming techniques with VFX and AI-generated sequences, creating a seamless fusion of reality and the virtual world—a true testament to the immersive nature of the gaming universe. It goes beyond mere commemoration, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie among gamers hailing from varied backgrounds. This initiative is set to mark a significant milestone in the gaming sphere, proving that India’s diversity transcends even the boundaries of the virtual realm. It’s a powerful demonstration that in the world of BGMI, diversity is not just acknowledged, but celebrated.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
A23 unveils poker app with campaign featuring Shah Rukh Khan
In the film, SRK is seen using his Poker skills to get himself out of a tight spot
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 12:10 PM | 2 min read
A23 (Head Digital Works) has announced the launch of its A23 Poker application with a new brand campaign featuring brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan is seen using his great Poker skills to get himself out of a tight spot in the new brand film for A23 Poker. The screenplay and dialogues consciously uses phrases and terminology like raise, all in and more in the ad to highlight the product offerings and appeal to all poker enthusiasts. With this campaign, A23 aims to captivate all online real-money gamers in the country with a focus on Indian poker players. Parallelly, carrying forward its long-running messaging around safe and mindful behavior while gaming online, the brand launched the 4th edition of its ‘Responsible Gaming’ film.
Commenting about the new campaign, Shah Rukh Khan said, “A23 is one of the most significant names when it comes to skilled-based online gaming in our country. After becoming one of the leading online rummy platforms, they have now leveraged experiences and insights to create an exciting new product, A23 Poker. I am confident that the new app will appeal to every poker fan in the country and has something unique to offer.”
Gunnidhi Singh Sareen, VP- Marketing, Head Digital Works said, “The new campaign for A23 Poker is a testament to our commitment to deliver a high-quality product for our users. The launch film illustrates our brand ambassador in an action packed sequence while capturing the essence of the new product. This is the first instance for A23 to come up with a long running ad film (90 sec) and I am eager to witness how it is received by our audience. These ads are sure to create a positive stir amongst poker enthusiasts in the country. We also released a new ‘responsible gaming’ film to educate users about healthy and safe ways to game online.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
82.5 Communications brings alive PhonePe alerts with Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic voice
Instead of the automated payment confirmation message, shoppers and merchants will now hear the actor’s iconic voice
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 11:50 AM | 2 min read
PhonePe has just redefined real-time voice payment alerts with the launch of first-of-its-kind celebrity voice feature on its SmartSpeakers in collaboration with the actor Amitabh Bachchan.
Instead of the automated payment confirmation message while shopping, shoppers and merchants will now hear the treasured voice of Mr. Bachchan.
Bringing this idea to life is 82.5 Communications. The 82.5 team recognized the transformative power of Mr. Bachchan’s voice and set out with one goal in mind – to ensure that the iconic intonation, baritone and style of Mr. Bachchan reaches every Indian through the SmartSpeaker.
Commenting on the 82.5 x PhonePe collaboration for the Golden Voice project, Ramesh Srinivasan, Director, Brand Marketing, PhonePe said, "The intent was to change the way merchants get their payment alerts, reminders and other notifications. We are glad to have 82.5 Communications partner with us on this. They were able to lend their ingenious touch to the existing prompts and turn it into something magical, in a manner that every merchant and customer shall now feel and hear Mr. Bachchan’s presence in every part of the country.”
Mayur Varma, CCO, 82.5 Communications said, “PhonePe SmartSpeakers speaking in electronic voices were going to get a massive voice upgrade. Big B was bringing in his baritone, and we got the opportunity to set the tone of voice that was uniquely PhonePe. Henceforth, there will be a clear distinction between PhonePe SmartSpeakers and the ‘rest of them’.”
Naveen Raman, Executive Vice President & Branch Head, 82.5 Communications – South said, “This is a cracker of a collaboration. What a lovely way to be present in every nook and corner of the country and interact with the consumer day in and day out, that too through the most celebrated voice in the country. We at 82.5 Communications are thrilled to have partnered with PhonePe in creating this.”
Sangeetha Sampath and Ravikumar Cherussola, Executive Creative Directors, 82.5 Communications – South elaborated on the process "We wanted every merchant and customer to truly feel Mr. Bachchan’s unique intonation and baritone. Just like every Indian, we are huge Big B fans too. And that is what set the goal for us to bring alive the iconic style of Mr. Bachchan to every Indian through the PhonePe SmartSpeaker.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube