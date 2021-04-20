Weber Shandwick India appoints Kavita Lakhani as Director- Operations

Lakhani is a corporate communications professional with over 25 years' experience in marketing communications, public relations and digital marketing

Weber Shandwick, a global communications and marketing solutions firm, announced the appointment of Kavita Lakhani as Director -Operations.

Lakhani will work closely with Rohan Kanchan, Managing Director, Weber Shandwick India, to bring alive the ‘We Solve’ approach for clients, people ad proceses. Together, their focus will be on strengthening client relationships, building a culture of excellence, and supporting clients with effective solutions, as they navigate current and future challenges, the company said.

A corporate communications professional with over 25 years' experience in marketing communications, public relations and digital marketing, Lakhani has counselled a wide range of senior executives and organisations across a broad array of initiatives. Her expertise lies in client relationship management, media and influencer relations, brand alliances, and consumer promotions. Most recently, Kavita was executive director at Lintas Live (GolinOpinion) with the MullenLowe Lintas Group.

On welcoming Lakhani into the Weber Shandwick family, Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick India commented, “We are proud to have an industry stalwart such as Kavita join our leadership team to spearhead our operations in India. We believe that Rohan’s strengths in strategy & advisory along with Kavita’s diverse communications expertise will bolster our employee engagement and enhance the client experience across the region.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)